'Game of Thrones' stars Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke reveal tear-filled final day of filming

The stars of HBO's "Game of Thrones" recalled the sobfest that occurred on the last day of filming the series.

“I remember just crying and crying and crying,” Sophie Turner (who stars as Sansa Stark on "GoT") told People. “I think the most memorable thing was that I knew that [the end] was coming so I was waiting for them to say, ‘Cut.’ They would say ‘Cut!’ and I would think, ‘Oh my God this is it,’ and I’d start crying. And then they’d say, ‘Moving on to the next setup.’ And then I’d have to be like, ‘Okay. Keep it together. Keep it together.’ I just remember just being on the edge of tears all day.”

Her real-life best friend and onscreen sister, Maisie Williams, added, “I remember trying not to think about it. Doing everything I could to not think about it. Like wandering around like, ‘Oh yeah, I’ll have an ice pop.’ ‘Oh, the weather is so nice, am I right?’ ‘Look at that horse, so cute.'”

Emilia Clarke, who stars as Daenerys Targaryen in the series, told the outlet, “The last day on set, I remember the fact that I couldn’t get through the speech that I was saying near the end, because I was kind of crying too, too much. I can’t say too much else because it really would be a spoiler.”

Gwendoline Christie confessed, “I remember thinking that I wasn’t going to humiliate myself by crying. Because they filmed it for the behind-the-scenes documentary.”

Footage of said documentary also features Kit Harington — Jon Snow himself — sobbing at a table read.

She also told "The Graham Norton Show" (via The Sun) that she cried so much after filming that the rest of the cast and crew "got bored" of her.

John Bradley — who plays Samwell Tarley — revealed that the show was his first big break in showbiz.

“On my final day I realized that this has been my training ground,” he said. “This is the experience that’s taught me everything I know about how to be an actor for camera. So that’s going to be the legacy going forward in terms of everything. All of my know-how was learned on this job. I didn’t have anything going in. Whatever I do in the future is going to owe an enormous debt to my time on this show and it’s been the best training ground and learning curve I could have hoped for.”

Lena Headey, whose final episode was the penultimate in "Game of Thrones," summed it up: “It was exciting and sad and overwhelming. Being a part of Thrones has undoubtedly brought more opportunity than I’d ever dreamt of and for that, I am eternally grateful.”

