'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke bids sweet farewell to Daenerys Targaryen ahead of series finale

Emilia Clarke posted a heartfelt message to "Game of Thrones" fans, cast and crew ahead of the HBO sensation's series finale on Sunday.

"Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me," the actress wrote on Instagram.

"The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice," Clarke, 32, continued.

"'Game of Thrones' has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown," she added.

"But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams," she concluded. "Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended."

She ended the post with the hashtag "#motherofdragonsoverandout."

For all the love Clarke has for her character, she's not above mocking some of the ridiculousness that comes with her role on the HBO smash.

In April, after it was revealed her onscreen love Jon Snow was also her nephew, she poked fun at the incestuousness of the romance, captioning a snap with Kit Harington, "The family portrait."

She explained of the conflict between Daenerys and Snow, “The related thing, to her, is so normal. She could have easily married her brother. It’s not a thing. It’s a thing for Jon, but let’s just forget about that. The main thing is we’re up for the same promotion and I’ve been working for it for my entire existence.”

The "Game of Thrones" series finale airs tonight at 9 PM ET on HBO.