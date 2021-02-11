'Game of Thrones' star Esme Bianco claims Marilyn Manson cut her torso with a knife, chased her with axe

Esme Bianco is the latest woman to come forward with allegations of abuse against rocker Marilyn Manson.

The "Game of Thrones" actress spoke up about her past experiences with Manson in an interview for The Cut. She reflected on idolizing Manson during her teenage years as a fan, to first meeting him in 2005 while he was still married to Dita Von Teese.

The two remained friends until 2009, when Manson cast Bianco in his music video for "I Want to Kill You Like They Do in Movies." Bianco said Manson warned her that she'd "have to pretend to like being manhandled" by him for the video, but the actress claimed his alleged violent behavior wasn't just a role. She now refers to him as a "monster" and claimed his violent acts left her with PTSD and physical scars.

Bianco's statements come not even two weeks after Manson, 52, whose real name is Brian Warner, denied allegations first made by actress Evan Rachel Wood, 33, who claimed the musician "started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years." Four other women posted their own allegations, Vanity Fair reported, claiming "sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation.

Bianco said she was first made aware of Manson's alleged violent behavior in 2009 during filming for his music video. The actress recalled spending three days with him "in lingerie, barely sleeping or eating, with Manson serving up cocaine rather than food," the outlet states. She was 26 at the time.

Bianco claimed that Manson once tied her "with cables to a prayer kneeler, lashing her with a whip, and using an electric sex toy called a Violet Wand on her wounds."

According to the outlet, Bianco, then a burlesque performer, left Manson's home in tears, believing that, while they had a bond, "what had happened wasn't BDSM."

"She says they hadn't discussed consent or safe words, which she knew from both personal experience and the fetish performers in her circle were crucial for safe power dynamics," the outlet reports.

Manson allegedly later sent Bianco "a picture of her back covered in welts with a note reading, 'bringing sexy back.'" Bianco alleged that Manson began calling the pair soulmates and the two then led a "long-distance affair."

An attorney for Manson has not responded to Fox News' multiple comment requests.

Bianco and Manson's sexual acts resulted in her having bruises from his biting, she alleged. Two years since first appearing in his music video, Bianco alleged she was having "daily panic attacks" and her eyelashes falling out from stress. In 2011, Manson asked Bianco to move in with him.

Upon her arrival to his London apartment and leaving her then-husband, Bianco claimed Manson set rules for her in the relationship, such as what to wear, when to sleep and when she could leave his property.

"I basically felt like a prisoner," Bianco alleged. "I came and went at his pleasure. Who I spoke to was completely controlled by him. I called my family hiding in the closet."

According to Bianco, Manson did not keep up with their decision to be monogamous.

The outlet also interviewed a former assistant of Manson's named Ashley Walters who confirmed there was a "closet-size glass-walled space" in his bedroom that he referred to as the "'bad girl's room,' that Manson could lock from the outside. This appears to be the same glass case mentioned by another one of Manson's alleged victims, artist Love Bailey.

Someone in Manson's circle named Alex claimed to have witnessed Bianco's bruises on her arms and back at the time. Bianco admitted she doesn't think she would have accepted help then.

"I was in survival mode at that point, and my brain had taught me to be small and agreeable," she claimed.

She also alleged Manson once cut her torso with a knife during the two months she lived with him.

"I just remember laying there, and I didn't fight it," she said of the alleged knife incident. "It was kind of this final-straw moment where I had lost all sense of hope and safety."

Bianco admitted she grew "ashamed" because, despite the violence, she tried "to please him and to keep myself out of trouble." In May 2011, however, Bianco had a change of heart after the singer allegedly chased her around his apartment with an axe. One month later, she left while he was asleep.

"I had so little dignity left," she said. "I think that something inside me was just like, Have some sort of respect for yourself."

Bianco starred as the character Ros in the "Game of Thrones," a character who suffered torture from men. She told The Cut she wasn't aware of how triggering the role could have been during filming.

In 2013, after her character was killed off the show, Bianco recalled suffering from panic attacks and night terrors. She shared she's been able to speak out thanks to the Me Too movement and by seeing Wood testify about suffering from domestic violence before Congress in 2018.

Bianco claimed Manson is a "serial predator" and is not "misunderstood" like some may argue.

"He deserves to be behind bars for the rest of his life," she claims.

Bianco's interview comes less than two weeks after Wood published her accusations on Instagram, alleging the rocker "brainwashed and manipulated" her during their relationship.

Several other females have voiced similar allegations. The ongoing controversy has resulted in Manson being dropped from his record label, Loma Vista Recordings. Manson was also removed from two television roles in Starz's "American Gods" and AMC's "Creepshow."

"The Beautiful People" musician released a denial on his own Instagram earlier thsi month.

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he said. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."

He concluded: "Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."