'Game of Thrones' stars Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa and Kit Harington reunite

"Game of Thrones'" star Emilia Clarke posed with onscreen lovers Jason Momoa and Kit Harington at her 33rd birthday bash.

The actress played Queen Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO series and took to Instagram to share a snap with her two main men.

As the trio shared a group cuddle, Clarke joked about both men's luscious locks and facial hair, writing: "Reunions never looked this hairy."

Momoa, 40, played Khal Drogo in Season 1, while Kit, 32, played Jon Snow.

Daenerys was forced to marry Khal but fell in love with him before his death in the first season, before she embarked on a scandalous relationship with Jon in Season 7.

However, the characters didn't realize they were actually related at first, with Daenerys being Jon's aunt.

Clarke recently opened up about her friends lack of interest in "Game of Thrones."

She said: "It started with things like, 'We can't afford to stream 'Game of Thrones,' we don't have the money, sorry Emilia.' Then it was, 'We'll try and download it,' then it was Season 8 and I was having a screening of the last episode and they said, 'So we've seven and three-quarter seasons to catch up before this Sunday!'"

Speaking on "The Graham Norton Show," Clarke also spoke about her new movie, the festive film "Last Christmas."

She recalled: "Filming at Christmas in London last year was bonkers.

"Because we were in Covent Garden and Regent Street, we started at midnight and finished at midday and I was in a perpetual sort of hangover state."

This article originally appeared in The Sun.