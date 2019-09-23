Jennifer Lopez responds to Emilia Clarke's Emmys comments about her ‘Hustlers’ character

Jennifer Lopez responded to “Game of Thrones” actress Emilia Clarke paying tribute to her on the 2019 Emmys red carpet.

Clarke, 32, who was nominated, but lost, for outstanding lead actress in a drama series, attended the award show Sunday,where she gushed to Entertainment Tonight about Lopez’s character from the new movie “Hustlers.”

“I think that JLo in ‘Hustlers’ is the greatest introduction of a character I have ever seen," Clarke announced. "I heckled in the cinema. I'm English, I don't do that, but I did! So JLo is my inspiration for this evening. I plan on channeling her all night long.”

Lopez, 50, soon took to Instagram to share the red carpet moment and express her own admiration for the “Game of Thrones” actress.

“When the Mother of Dragons meets #Ramona. 🔥 #dead #HustlersMovie I love u @emilia_clarke 💙 #daenerys,” she wrote.

Clarke was all about JLo at the Emmys. Prior to the show, she revealed on Instagram that her entire look was inspired by Lopez.

"@emmys2019 WE BE ROLLLLLIN!@jlo just as heads up you have inspired this years lewk💁‍♀️" she captioned a selfie.

The "Game of Thrones" actress sported a deep blue gown featuring a plunging neckline and bowtie waist detail.

Lopez has been taking her fashion game to the next level recently. She turned heads by closing out the Versace spring 2020 runway show in Milan, Italy last week by walking the runway in a re-tweaked iteration of the iconic plunging green dress she donned on the Grammys' red carpet in 2000.

Unfortunately for Clarke, she lost in her category to “Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer.