'Game of Thrones' star Jason Momoa shows co-star Emilia Clarke support after finale: 'That episode killed me'

Jason Momoa showed some support to his former “Game of Thrones” co-star Emilia Clarke days after the show’s series finale.

[SPOILER ALERT: The remainder of this article will discuss the series finale of “Game of Thrones.”]

Momoa played Khal Drogo, who died in Season 1 of HBO’s hit fantasy drama. His character was married to Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen, who met her end in the finale at the hands of Jon Snow after she pretty much declared war on the entire world.

Clarke, 32, posted a photo of herself on Instagram to promote an upcoming article she’s in for The New Yorker. That’s where the “Aquaman” star, 39, took to the comments to support both his co-star and her departed character.

“Baby that episode killed me.” he said followed by a second post with four heart eye emojis.

“I love u madly,” he concluded in a third comment.

Momoa previously took to his own Instagram Story to share his live reaction to Daenerys’ death scene, joking that he now wants to fight Jon Snow for betraying her. Clarke, however, stands by the show as well as her character’s decisions, such as the controversial choice to burn a city full of innocent people.

“I stand by Daenerys. I stand by her! I can’t not,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

Momoa, however, is not alone in having a mixed reaction to the series finale. Fans far and wide immediately took to social media to voice their displeasure with how creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss chose to close out the highly popular fantasy epic based on George R.R. Martin’s books. A petition was even launched calling for the show’s final season to be remade with different writers and showrunners at the helm.

Fortunately for fans, HBO is forging ahead with a prequel series as well as potential spinoffs set to take place in the fictional world of Westeros.