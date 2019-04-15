Kit Harington says kissing 'Game of Thrones' co-star Emilia Clarke was 'odd' because she's close with his wife

"Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington admitted it was "really odd" to kiss his "best friend" Emilia Clarke onscreen in the season 8 premiere that aired Sunday, in part because Clarke is so close to his wife, former "GoT" actress Rose Leslie.

"Emilia and I had been best friends over a seven-year period and by the time we had to kiss it seemed really odd,” Harington, 32, told The Daily Mirror.

“Emilia, Rose and I are good friends, so even though you’re actors and it’s your job, there’s an element of weirdness when the three of us are having dinner and we had a kissing scene that day."

It's not that weird, however. He joked, “She’s wonderful and I love Emilia and I’ve loved working with her. And it’s not hard to kiss her, is it?”

Harington confessed that playing Jon Snow changed his life entirely.

“I look back at who I was when I started Thrones and it’s emotional because that Kit is so different from me today," he said. “That Kit was just amazed at everything but now when I’m on a red carpet and there are flashbulbs, I take it for granted."

“But I remember the first time I went to an awards and it was just extraordinary," he said of his early days of notoriety. "It was dreamlike. Fame is a really odd situation. There are times when I’ve been a p—k and been ­egotistical. But I have always had people around who have been truthful with me and put me right."

“So looking back, there’s not much I would change," he said. "The mistakes I’ve made have made me who I am and I’m happy with who I am.”

Still, it doesn't mean Harington would necessarily jump at the chance to do TV ever again.

“Unless something amazing turns up that I can’t say no to, it would be hard for me to sign a six-year deal on a show,” he admitted. “I’m looking at theatre, limited series and movies. TV has really developed, which means I can do interesting drama. Just not with too many seasons!”