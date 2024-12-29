Gal Gadot diagnosed with brain blood clot, underwent emergency surgery while 8 months pregnant

Gal Gadot was diagnosed with a "massive blood clot" on her brain while eight months pregnant with her daughter.

The "Wonder Woman" star shared an emotional post on social media detailing the "profound challenges and deep reflections" of her year with a hospital photo from shortly after her baby girl was born.

Gadot, 39, kept her fourth pregnancy with husband Yaron Varsano a secret and announced she gave birth to their daughter in a post shared online in March.

‘WONDER WOMAN’ STAR GAL GADOT WELCOMES 4TH BABY AFTER SECRET PREGNANCY

"In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain," Gadot wrote. "For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth.

‘WONDER WOMAN’ STAR GAL GADOT PRAISES MOTHERHOOD AND EXPLAINS HOW IT CHANGED HER: ‘IT’S NOT ALL ABOUT YOU'

"In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live."





She continued, "We rushed to the hospital, and within hours, I underwent emergency surgery. My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear. Her name, meaning ‘my light,’ wasn’t chosen by chance. Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Gadot thanked her team of doctors at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles for "weeks of dedicated care."

"I made it through and began the road to recovery. Today, I am fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I’ve been given back," she wrote.

Gadot and Varsano married in 2008 and also share daughters Alma, Maya, and Daniella.

This isn't the first time the actress was able to keep her pregnancy quiet. In 2017, Gadot told Marie Claire that she kept her second pregnancy a secret while filming "Wonder Woman" because she didn’t want to be treated any differently on set.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I gutted it out," she told the magazine. "I started to come to set with sunglasses. I had this jug of water with huge pieces of ginger. One of the producers kept on asking, 'Why are you drinking that potato water?' They thought I'd gone Hollywood."

In 2022, Gadot, who served in the Israel Defense Forces when she was younger, told InStyle, "Shooting a movie while being pregnant, or when you have a baby" is the most "bad---" thing she’s done.

"I started young," she added. "I was 25 when I was pregnant with Alma. I always wanted to be a young mother. Yeah, three kids. No joke, woman. God bless them, but it's so much work."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gadot explained, "I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical. And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it's not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible."

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.