‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot praises motherhood and explains how it changed her: ‘It’s not all about you’

"Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot sang the praises of motherhood in a recent interview with Vogue Hong Kong, claiming that having kids "puts everything in perspective" and allowed her to realize "I’m not the most important thing in the world."

The Israeli-born actress who stars in Netflix’s upcoming action-thriller "Heart of Stone," also pushed back on the idea that men simply don’t want to women in big action roles, saying they do, "if the story is good" and if women in the role "makes sense."

Despite Gadot being one of the most famous actresses in the world, she told the outlet that being a mother of three daughters has kept her humble, but has also empowered her at the same time.

GAL GADOT'S ROLE IN THE DC UNIVERSE CLARIFIED BY JAMES GUNN

In response to a question of how motherhood changed her, the actress claimed, "The biggest thing that changed in my life since I became a mother 11 years ago, was learning that it’s not just about me. I’m not the most important thing in the world. They are. And there’s something just simply healthy about the fact that it’s not all about you."

She added, "It puts everything in perspective. And you love, like you’ve never loved before. They’re everything to me, I’ll do anything for them."

Gadot indicated that having a family hasn’t limited her dreams, goals or her massive Hollywood career. In fact, she claimed it has pushed her to do and achieve more than she ever thought she could.

The actress continued, saying, "They’ve taught me so many things. How to keep on going, even when you were so exhausted and you didn’t sleep at night and had to shoot in the morning. They taught me that I can do much more than I thought I could."

She added, "I went to university to study law, but I wanted to continue becoming an actress. My husband Jaron gave me all the support to pursue any of these avenues."

GAL GADOT SLAMMED AFTER CALLING FOR UNITY FOR ISREAL AND ‘NEIGHBORS’ IN GAZA AMID ONGOING CONFLICTS

Gadot also claimed that pursuing her dreams while raising her daughters provides them a great example. "As long as you’re going to do what you want to do, then you’re giving your children the best example because kids learn the best not by what you tell them, but by what you model to them," she said.

"And what I really wanted to do at that time was to continue becoming an actress. The more centered you are with yourself, the better of a model you are with your children."

In the same interview, the Israeli-actress also defended the notion of women in strong, powerful Hollywood roles from critics who claim men don’t have an interest in watching those characters.

Gadot pushed a somewhat nuanced response, saying her success with "Wonder Woman" proved that men want to see women in these roles, "if it makes sense."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said, "And I think that I got my confidence only after Wonder Woman came out and became this huge success. That was like the thing that really proved to me that wait, why do people say that men don’t want to see women, they do want to see movies with women, if the story is good, if the action is there, if it makes sense. They’re all for it."