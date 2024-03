Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Gal Gadot announced the birth of her fourth child with husband Yaron Varsano on Wednesday after keeping her pregnancy a total secret.

"My sweet girl, welcome," the "Wonder Woman" star wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her cradling her baby in the hospital.

She continued, "The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls..daddy is pretty cool too."

Gadot and Varsano married in 2008 and also share daughters Alma, 12, Maya, 6, and Daniella, 2.

Varsano shared her statement and photo on his Instagram as well, adding "Bliss! Thank you my beautiful strong lioness..Forever my beating heart."

This isn't the first time the actress was able to keep her pregnancy quiet. In 2017, Gadot told Marie Claire that she kept her second pregnancy a secret while filming "Wonder Woman" because she didn’t want to be treated any differently on set.

"I gutted it out," she told the magazine. "I started to come to set with sunglasses. I had this jug of water with huge pieces of ginger. One of the producers kept on asking, 'Why are you drinking that potato water?' They thought I'd gone Hollywood."

In 2022, Gadot, who served in the Israel Defense Forces when she was younger, told InStyle, "Shooting a movie while being pregnant, or when you have a baby" is the most "bad---" thing she’s done.

"I started young," she added. "I was 25 when I was pregnant with Alma. I always wanted to be a young mother. Yeah, three kids. No joke, woman. God bless them, but it's so much work."

She explained, "I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical. And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it's not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible."

But she said the pregnancies are hard for her. "I feel sick and have migraines. I'm not in my element."

Gadot received congratulations on Ori's birth from some famous friends, including Lili Collins and "Fast and the Furious" co-star Vin Diesel.