Gabrielle Union defends 'AGT' hairstyles that were reportedly deemed ‘too black’ for the show

Gabrielle Union is once again defending her choice of hairstyles that were allegedly deemed “too black” for “America’s Got Talent” viewership.

The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to re-share a video posted last week by her hairstylist, Larry Sims, that displays a cornucopia of tasteful looks worn by Union during her time as a judge on the NBC reality talent competition show and wrote a strong caption to go with it.

“Unapologetically me. Be comfortable and confident with your whole a-- self. It might give others the fluuuxxx but never stop being you,” she said. “You can shine on your own terms. And if you got something to say 🤷🏾‍♀️ I dont take notes rooted in anti-blackness. I love me as i am.”

DWYANE WADE SAYS GABRIELLE UNION WAS FIRED FROM 'AGT,' PRAISES WIFE FOR 'STANDING UP FOR WHAT SHE STANDS FOR'

Sims leaped to Union’s defense last week on social media when he originally shared the video on his Instagram profile.

“Too Black? Nah… She’s FLAWLESS!!!” Sims captioned the post, to which Union replied writing, “I ❤️ you!!!” in the comments.

A myriad of stars have since come out in support of the “L.A.’s Finest” actress, including Eva Longoria, Debra Messing, Sharon Osbourne, Tamron Hall and Ellen Pompeo.

TERRY CREWS CATCHES BACKLASH FOR STATEMENT ON GABRIELLE UNION LEAVING 'AGT'

Last month, Variety reported that sources had told the outlet that Union was allegedly told some of her often-changing hairstyles were "too black" for the show's audience.

The Variety report also claimed that the actress had submitted complaints about an alleged “toxic culture” at “AGT” before being shown the door, which critics now suggest was an unjust firing. Union reportedly cited an offensive joke made by guest judge Jay Leno as an example, asking that it be reported to human resources, though it allegedly never was.

Fellow judge Julianne Hough also left the show, though she has maintained that her departure was not linked in any way to Union’s suspected dismissal.

Last week, Union took to Twitter and revealed that she had a five-hour meeting with NBC over her "America's Got Talent" exit, and she called the sit-down "productive."

"We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday," the actress tweeted on Dec. 4. "I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement obtained by Fox News at the time, a representative for NBC said that "the initial conversation was candid and productive."

"While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution," NBC added.

Fox News’ Brian Flood and Nate Day contributed to this report.