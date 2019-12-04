Terry Crews catches backlash for statement on Gabrielle Union leaving 'AGT'

“America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews is catching heat from supporters of Gabrielle Union who believe he hung her out to dry.

NBC has been accused of ousting Union as a judge, Variety reported, after she expressed concern over a “toxic culture” on the set of the popular competition series. Fellow celebs, including Ellen Pompeo and Debra Messing, have spoken up on Union’s behalf, resulting in the actress sending a public thank-you message to her supporters.

Crews, 51, took to Twitter to respond to Union’s appreciative post, simply writing “You’re the best, Gabrielle! You will be missed!”

'AMERICA'S GOT TALENT' PRODUCERS SAY THEY'RE 'WORKING WITH' GABRIELLE UNION

The short statement didn’t sit well with some fans of the 47-year-old actress, who said Crews should have come to her defense more vehemently. Fans also noted that Union was one of very few public supporters of Crews when he accused Hollywood agent Adam Venit of groping him at a party in 2017.

“She was there for you but this is the best you could do. Not surprised,” wrote one follower, while another responded, “Oh Terry. This is all you’ve got? That’s a shame.”

“This is disappointing Terry,” added another fan of Union’s. “She stood up for you when you needed it and this is how you repay her?”

EVA LONGORIA SHOWS GABRIELLE UNION SUPPORT OVER 'AGT' DEPARTURE

In its statement Sunday, SAG-AFTRA confirmed the union’s involvement in an investigation of the allegations against NBC.

“We take issues of workplace health and safety very seriously. We immediately reached out to Ms. Union’s representatives when these reports came to light. It is our practice to work closely with members who reach out to us and their representatives in instances like this, as that usually affords the best protection and best resolution for the affected member.”

According to Variety, Union “urged” producers to report a Korean joke allegedly made by guest star Jay Leno to human resources, but several insiders told the publication the incident didn’t make its way to HR. The line was cut from the episode.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Variety also reported that she received the note that her on-air hairstyles were “too black” while working on the show.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.