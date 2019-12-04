Julianne Hough addresses her and Gabrielle Union's 'AGT' departures

Julianne Hough is opening up about her and Gabrielle Union’s controversial departures from “America’s Got Talent.”

In a new interview on Tuesday, Hough spoke about her exit alongside brother Derek and noted that the workplace paradigm at “AGT” is shifting.

“I would just say that — my goodness. I just believe and value at the highest regard that everybody has a voice and should be heard, first and foremost,” Hough, 31, said during an appearance on People Now.

“And then I believe that the paradigm of the workplace and how you do business and work with people now, it’s shifting, and I think that the people that really want to see change happen are going to authentically and positively… do that. And so that’s all I really have to say about that,” she added.

Hough’s reserved and cordial answer comes in light of the former “Dancing with the Stars” alum and fellow judge Union’s departure amid reports that she allegedly left due to racially motivated incidents.

The news of Union’s departure was initially broken by Variety. The report alleges that Union was subject to various racial criticisms, including her many hairstyle changes, which were perceived as “too black” for “AGT's” core demographic — a critique Union reportedly received over half a dozen times.

Union reportedly disapproved of a racially insensitive joke made by Jay Leno on set.

Union addressed her departure on Sunday via Twitter when she responded to a tweet that listed what a “solid apology” looks like.

“A solid apology comes in three parts. 1. Sincerely admit wrong doing directly to the offended party. 2. Be twice as loud correcting your mistake as you were making the mistake. 3. Lay out steps to correct your behavior in the future. Anything less is covering your own a--,” writer Joelle Monique’s tweet read — to which Union responded, “This! This! AND THIIISSSSSSS!!!!!!