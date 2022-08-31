Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

'Friends' and 'Golden Girls' actor Richard Roat passes away at 89

According to his obituary, the "Friends" star passed away suddenly

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 30 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 30

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Richard Roat, who acted on iconic shows such as "Friends," "Golden Girls," and "Seinfeld," has died. According to his obituary, he "passed away suddenly" at the age of 89.

With over 135 acting roles to his name, Roat portrayed numerous characters on television, movies and even Broadway.

He once played the late Betty White's boyfriend on her sitcom and appeared alongside Jay Leno in the 1978 made for TV movie, "Almost Heaven."

Jay Leno and Richard Roat are pictured together in the television movie, "Almost Heaven."

Jay Leno and Richard Roat are pictured together in the television movie, "Almost Heaven." (G Stein/American Broadcasting Companies)

'SEINFELD' ACTOR MADE SURPRISE APPEARANCE ON 'THE BACHELORETTE'

His last acting credit was on the show "24" in 2009. In addition to his work in front of the camera, Roat also worked as an entertainment tax preparer.

At the time of his death, he had just celebrated his 40th wedding anniversary with his wife, Kathy.

His obituary reads, "His greatest love was his family, with whom he shared his incredible sense of humor, intelligence, and unmatched zest for life."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Richard Roat is pictured here with James B. Sikking in "Hill Street Blues."

Richard Roat is pictured here with James B. Sikking in "Hill Street Blues." (David Sutton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Roat was also described to love the arts - playing the violin, enjoying the theatre and enjoying good whiskey.

Richard Roat appeared in television movie, "Fun and Games."

Richard Roat appeared in television movie, "Fun and Games." (J Wolfe/American Broadcasting Companies)

Other credits he accrued over his life include appearances on "Days of our Lives," "Generations," "Baywatch," "Dynasty" and "Cheers."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending