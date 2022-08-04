'Days of Our Lives' ends run on NBC, moves to streaming on Peacock

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Days of Our Lives" has reached the end of an era. The soap opera has been NBC's longest-running series, but will soon find a new home on the Peacock streaming platform.

The network announced that the show would be moving to the streaming platform this coming fall and a new show will air in the time slot that "Days of Our Lives" previously held. The replacement will be "NBC News Daily" which will be anchored by Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford.

Even though "Days of Our Lives" has reached its end of airing on network television, the show is not over. There will still be new daily episodes (available to Peacock Premium subscribers) released on the platform staring on September 12. There will also be over 14,000 of the shows old episodes available for subscribers to watch.

During the shows 57 years on air, it has received 58 Daytime Emmys. Peacock is already home to the "Days of Our Lives" spinoff series "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem," a Peacock original show.

Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement "This programing shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement of viewers."

Lazarus went on to say "With a large percentage of the "Days of Our Lives" audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show's loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers."

Now that the popular soap opera will no longer be aired on NBC, there are only three daytime soaps left on network television. "General Hospital" still airs on ABC and "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful" still air on CBS.