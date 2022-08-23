'Seinfeld' actor made surprise appearance on 'The Bachelorette'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Monday night's episode of "The Bachelorette," a familiar face was spotted during Rachel Recchia's hometown date with Zach Shallcross.

Shallcross took Recchia to meet his family in his hometown of Anaheim Hills, California, where she was met with actor Patrick Warburton, who turns out to be Shallcross' real life uncle.

Warburton is best known for portraying one of Elaine's (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) boyfriends, David Puddy on "Seinfeld."

The actor was briefly shown in the promo for the week's episode, where he says"I just feel sorry for those other fellas."

Warburton took to Twitter after the promo was released to tease his appearance on the show.

"I'm being asked ‘why are you on ’The Bachelorette?' It's my favorite show? I'm addicted..? I have a crush on that Zach Shallcross fellow? Or…all of the above? Or…Zach is my nephew? Or…all of the above?" the actor tweeted on August 16.

The "Seinfeld" actor is the brother of Shallcross' mother Megan. He has also lent his voice to some animated movies and television shows. He was the voice of Kronk in "The Emperor's New Groove," Ken in "Bee Movie," Ian in "Open Season," Joe Swanson in "Family Guy," Buzz in "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command" and Mr. Steve Barkin in "Kim Possible."

Warburton was also in "Rules of Engagement," "The Venture Bros.," and "A Series of Unfortunate Events."

Warburton has also acted in tons of movies including "Men in Black II," "Get Smart" "Ted" and the 2020 film "Inheritance."

In the end credits of "The Bachelorette" episode there was a scene of Warburton and Recchia during a one on one chat where she asks him for a high five, one of his character's signature moves from "Seinfeld."