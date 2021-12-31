Betty White, television legend, dead at 99

Betty White, a comedy icon known for roles in "Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," has died. She was 99.

Her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas confirmed the news on Friday.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," Witjas said in a statement to People magazine. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

Her cause of death is unclear. Reps for White and the Monterey County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

White was the last living star of "Golden Girls" – a 1985-1992 comedy about four women of a certain age.

She also had a rich career in films as well, most notably in "The Proposal" and more recently, "Toy Story 4."

White's pension for comedy never seemed to fade, as she again found success on television with the sitcom "Hot in Cleveland," which ran from 2010-2015.

The star would have turned 100 on Jan. 17.

