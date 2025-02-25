Frank Fritz's dad contests 'American Pickers' star's will

The validity of late "American Pickers" star Frank Fritz's will is being challenged by his father, William Fritz, in an Iowa court, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Frank, who died from complications of a stroke in September, allegedly had nearly $6 million to his name in a sealed estate established by caretakers and companions shortly after the reality star was placed under a guardianship in 2022, according to the Des Moines Register.

William filed a petition challenging the "validity" of the will, which was allegedly executed in 2023, in an Iowa court.

"A purported will was filed with the probate court by an associate of Frank’s," William's lawyer, Cory F. Gourley, told Fox News Digital. "We have filed a petition on behalf of Frank’s family challenging the validity of that will.

"We believe the evidence will ultimately show that the will is invalid for at least one if not multiple reasons. The case is relatively new and will now proceed to be litigated in District Court."

Questions remained whether Frank was in sufficient health to sign off on a will when it was established. He was hospitalized after suffering a stroke in July 2022, and was then allegedly appointed a guardianship in August, the Iowa outlet reported.

While the guardianship case was sealed, a public care plan was released and indicated that Frank did not have a living will, but two years later, he was listed as having a will in his final guardianship report.

Before his death, one of his friends told the Register he "was definitely in his right mind."

"He was able to make his own decisions, and he made them up until probably the last weeks of his life. But at that point, there were no decisions to be made," they said.

Frank had also been suffering from Crohn's disease at the time of his death, according to his longtime manager, Bill Stankey.

Crohn's disease is an autoimmune disorder that causes inflammation in the digestive tract, according to the Mayo Clinic. It can cause abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition. Crohn's disease itself is not fatal, but can lead to life-threatening complications.

"We are saddened to share that our friend and beloved member of The HISTORY Channel and ‘American Pickers’ family, Frank Fritz, has passed away on September 30, 2024," The History Channel and Cineflex Productions shared in a statement with Fox News Digital at the time of his death.

"Frank filmed ‘American Pickers’ for over a decade. We will always remember ‘the bearded charmer’ and his never-ending search for vintage motorcycles and bikes. Our thoughts are with Frank’s loved ones during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed."

"American Pickers" debuted in January 2010 and followed two best friends, Frank and Mike Wolfe, who traveled the country in search of rare collectors' items.

The duo hadn't been seen together in years, ever since Frank suddenly stopped appearing on the popular series in 2020. However, according to an unnamed friend, the two reportedly managed to bury the hatchet last year.

"Mike has been wanting to see Frank for quite some time," the friend told the Quad-City Times in 2023. "Frank just now felt up to seeing him. It was Frank's request to see Mike."

"They were both in tears. Both were crying," she said. "Mike brought up how nervous they both were to be going on David Letterman, which was one of their first big appearances.… They talked about old times, how things got started and the impact they had on the world. There were tears flowing on both sides."

"They were not feuding," the friend added. "They needed separation to appreciate each other."

In November, Wolfe told People that he was at Frank's side when he passed away.

