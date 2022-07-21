'American Pickers' star Frank Fitz hospitalized after suffering stroke, Mike Wolfe announces: 'Time to pray'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"American Pickers" star Frank Fitz has been hospitalized.

His former co-host, Mike Wolfe, took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the news.

"I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend," his caption began.

"Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts."



Wolfe continued: "Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy."