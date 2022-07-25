'American Pickers' star Frank Fritz needs 'time to heal,' Mike Wolfe's rep says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former "American Pickers" star Frank Fritz needs "time to heal" following his stroke, according to a representative for his co-star Mike Wolfe.

Wolfe's rep had no specific update on Fritz' health when reached by Fox News Digital.

"We [ask] that everyone keep Frank in their thoughts and prayers," the representative told Fox News Digital. "The most important thing is that we allow him time to heal and [give] him the space to do so."

Wolfe first announced the news regarding Fritz' stroke on Instagram.

"I have been very private in the past year in regards to Franks [sic] life and the journey he's been on," Wolfe wrote on Thursday while sharing a photo of Fritz. "There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank's friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend."

"Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital," he added. "Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy."

Co-star Danielle Colby's manager told Fox News Digital: "At this time Danielle will not be commenting to respect the privacy of Frank and his loved ones during his recovery."

Fritz has not been a part of "American Pickers" for some time after he was fired following a nearly two-year hiatus. The reality TV star had taken some time to recover from a back surgery.

However, Wolfe previously told The Sun that Fritz was welcome to return to the show.

"We all do care about Frank and we want him back on the show," he told the outlet "I would love to talk with him again, we would absolutely love to, but he just can’t get it right."