'American Pickers' star Frank Fritz's cause of death revealed by longtime manager

Frank Fritz died from complications of a stroke while in hospice care, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Fritz, 60, had also been suffering from Crohn's disease, according to his longtime manager Bill Stankey.

Crohn's disease is an autoimmune disorder that causes inflammation in the digestive tract, according to the Mayo Clinic. It can cause abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition. Crohn's disease itself is not fatal, but can lead to life-threatening complications.

‘AMERICAN PICKERS’ STAR FRANK FRITZ DEAD AT 60

"We are saddened to share that our friend and beloved member of The HISTORY Channel and ‘American Pickers’ family, Frank Fritz, has passed away on September 30, 2024," The History Channel and Cineflex Productions shared in a statement with Fox News Digital.

"Frank filmed ‘American Pickers’ for over a decade. We will always remember ‘the bearded charmer’ and his never-ending search for vintage motorcycles and bikes. Our thoughts are with Frank’s loved ones during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed."

His former co-star Mike Wolfe also posted about the "American Pickers" star's death on Instagram. "It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night," he wrote.

"We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your in a better place," Wolfe's post concluded.

Fritz left "American Pickers" in 2022.

"We all do care about Frank, and we want him back on the show," Wolfe told The Sun at the time. "I would love to talk with him again, we would absolutely love to, but he just can’t get it right."

"Frank is just going through a lot personally with addictions," he alleged. "It’s unfortunate that he’s made decisions that have him the way he is."

The duo hadn't been seen together in years, ever since Fritz suddenly stopped appearing on "American Pickers" in 2020. However, according to an unnamed friend, the two reportedly managed to bury the hatchet last year.

"Mike has been wanting to see Frank for quite some time," the friend told the Quad-City Times . "Frank just now felt up to seeing him. It was Frank's request to see Mike."

"They were both in tears. Both were crying," she said. "Mike brought up how nervous they both were to be going on David Letterman, which was one of their first big appearances.… They talked about old times, how things got started and the impact they had on the world. There were tears flowing on both sides."

"They were not feuding," the friend added. "They needed separation to appreciate each other."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.