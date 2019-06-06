Francia Raisa explains open letter to Constance Wu about 'Fresh Off the Boat' renewal complaints

Actress Francia Raisa spoke out about her open letter to Constance Wu.

Wu, 37, openly complained about the renewal of her ABC hit "Fresh Off the Boat," which irked Raisa.

At the time, Raisa, 30, wrote to Wu, “I believe you when you say you appreciate FOTB and FOTB indeed afforded you the opportunity to have options. You are living every actors [sic] dream! I mean it when I say congratulations!!! I’d like to also add perspective to what your career symbolizes for me and the opportunities it has afforded for minority women in Hollywood."

She added, “I understand being an artist and wanting challenges, but you overcame one of the bigger challenges of our industry — The lack of leading roles for minority women.”

Raisa also noted that Wu being forced to pass on a separate project to continue working on the show may potentially open up an opportunity for another Asian American actress.

“A network took a chance on a show and you are now a part of history by starring in it. Just as a studio took a chance on a movie and you broke the glass ceiling. Many of us understood how important it was to support 'Crazy Rich Asians' because we needed it to work for the sake of all minorities and women,” Raisa wrote.

Raisa told The Hollywood Reporter she was motivated by her experience feeling underrepresented as a Latina in Hollywood.

"I just wanted to put a bit of perspective out there," she said. “She’s done so much. The fact that 'Crazy Rich Asians' worked meant so much for all of us. The fact that 'Little' is working means so much. The fact that Gina Rodriguez is doing what she’s doing means so much because it’s opening so many doors,” Wu said during her sit down with the outlet.

“I was going back and forth. I don’t even know if she saw it, but I just wanted to say, ‘Hey, this is what you did for me, so this sucks, but thank you,'” she said.

Wu came under fire for her seemingly entitled response to the "FOTB" renewal. She later backpedaled on her remarks.

“That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say f--- a lot. I love the word. Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. Not it’s not...what this is all about. Stop assuming,” she wrote.

She followed up that tweet with another explaining her reaction.

“Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day & were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB [Fresh Off the Boat] renewal. I love the cast & crew. Im proud to be part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f--- thank u too,” she concluded.

She later said in a statement that the renewal of the show "meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about."

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.