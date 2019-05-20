Constance Wu let her pet bunny poop all over her New York City penthouse: report

Famously difficult “Crazy Rich Asians” star Constance Wu is once again in trouble for treating others like crap — after she rented a fancy Manhattan penthouse for a few months, but let her pet bunny roam wild around the place, leaving the joint strewn with rabbit poop.

Wu — who caused a huge stir when she threw a Twitter snit fit after her ABC show “Fresh Off the Boat” was renewed — rented a gorgeous $6.5 million Chelsea apartment next to the High Line for a few months while filming “Hustlers” with Jennifer Lopez.

But the penthouse’s owner was appalled when the actress moved in and brought her pet bunny, Lida Rose, without permission — and allowed the animal to hop, defecate and pee freely all over the place, a three-bedroom pad with a sprawling private terrace.

After the horrified housekeeper — hired by the owner to clean once a week — raised the alarm after being forced to clean up the revolting rabbit mess, we’re told Wu was warned a number of times to keep her fluffy beast in its luxe hutch. But, according to sources in the fancy building, she ignored the warnings, and let it repeatedly hop around until the fed-up owner eventually called the actress’ management and threatened to throw her out.

One source in the building told Page Six, “Constance’s bunny totally destroyed the place, there was poop and pee everywhere, and the actress had done nothing to clean it up. The animal went all over the entrance way, the living room, the kitchen, the bedroom.”

A second source with direct knowledge of the pet pandemonium confirmed, “The place totally stank, it was disgusting, there were little pellets of poo everywhere, and Constance seemed oblivious to it. She seems to sleep with the bunny, and there was even poop in the bed.”

Reps for Wu didn’t get back to us, despite repeated requests for comment.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.