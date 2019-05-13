Constance Wu appears to inspire meme after expletive-laden reaction to 'Fresh Off the Boat' renewal

Actress Constance Wu appears to have inspired a new meme following last week's tweetstorm expressing her frustration with the renewal of her ABC comedy "Fresh Off the Boat."

After the Disney network announced that "Fresh Off the Boat" was renewed for a sixth season, the show's leading lady took to Twitter using several F-bombs.

“So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F---," Wu tweeted, writing “F---ing hell" in another tweet.

CONSTANCE WU APPEARS UPSET AFTER 'FRESH OFF THE BOAT' IS RENEWED FOR SIXTH SEASON

A fan congratulated Wu on the show’s renewal saying it was “great news.”

“No it’s not,” Wu wrote back. Her tweet has since been deleted, People reported.

Wu later expressed that she was "grateful" for her show being renewed and that she loved her cast and crew and that her prior tweets were "ill-timed."

BLACK TV FRIDAY: 17 SHOWS CANCELED (SO FAR); WERE ANY YOUR FAVORITE?

She followed with a lengthier statement, explaining that the project she was hoping to do, now conflicts with the sixth season taping of "Fresh Off the Boat," where she portrays Jessica Huang, an overprotective mother of a family that adjusts to living in Orlando in the 1990s.

Since then, however, the "Crazy Rich Asians" star inspired others in Hollywood with their celebrations of their renewed TV series.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Oh f---ing goddamn hell f---f---d---s---!" Seth McFarlane tweeted in reaction his FOX sci-fi series "The Orville" being renewed for a third season.

"Ugh god dammit f---ing hell. So upset right now," actor Sam Lerner responded to the renewal of ABC's 80s comedy "The Goldbergs."

"F---ing hell! (In a good way!)" actress Allison Tolman said in reaction to her new series "Emergence" being ordered by ABC.

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.