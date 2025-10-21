Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Rachael Ray escapes NYC, Keith Urban's awkward moment with fan named Nicole

Expand / Collapse search
Keanu Reeves almost changed his name early in his career. Prince William had a hand in Prince Andrew giving up his royal titles, an expert claimed.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Rachael Ray, Keith Urban

Rachael Ray prefers Italy to New York City. Keith Urban has an awkward moment during a concert with a fan named Nicole. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Rachael Ray shuns NYC chaos for peaceful Italian countryside paradise

- Keith Urban has awkward moment with fan named Nicole at Nashville concert

- Keanu Reeves' Hollywood manager tried to change his name during his early acting career

keanu reeves on john wick red carpet

Keanu Reeves said that a manager tried to change his name early in his acting career. (Dave J Hogan)

NO WAY BACK - Prince William forces Prince Andrew out to save the monarchy from being 'overshadowed by sleaze': expert.

FAKING THE SPLIT - Cheryl Hines refused RFK Jr's offer to fake separation during heated presidential campaign.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Cheryl Hines greet supporters.

Cheryl Hines said husband RFK Jr. suggested they fake a separation during his presidential campaign. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

FINAL DESCENT - Country music hitmaker Brett James' final radio transmission before fatal plane crash revealed in new report.

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS - Josh Duggar's cousin recalls haunting words when reality star was confronted with abuse allegations.

SINK OR SWIM - Danielle Fishel says she was almost fired at 12 years old after her first day of ‘Boy Meets World.’

Actress Daniel Fishel walks red carpet, starred on Boy Meets World.

Danielle Fishel said that she nearly lost her job after her first day on the "Boy Meets World" set. (Getty Images)

TONE DEAF STAR - Kristen Bell slammed for 'tone-deaf' anniversary post to husband Dax Shepard.

NOT STARSTRUCK - Tim Curry admits he was ‘dreading’ working with ‘Legend’ co-star Tom Cruise.

