Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Rachael Ray escapes NYC, Keith Urban's awkward moment with fan named Nicole

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.
TOP 3:
- Rachael Ray shuns NYC chaos for peaceful Italian countryside paradise
- Keith Urban has awkward moment with fan named Nicole at Nashville concert
- Keanu Reeves' Hollywood manager tried to change his name during his early acting career
NO WAY BACK - Prince William forces Prince Andrew out to save the monarchy from being 'overshadowed by sleaze': expert.
FAKING THE SPLIT - Cheryl Hines refused RFK Jr's offer to fake separation during heated presidential campaign.
FINAL DESCENT - Country music hitmaker Brett James' final radio transmission before fatal plane crash revealed in new report.
BEHIND CLOSED DOORS - Josh Duggar's cousin recalls haunting words when reality star was confronted with abuse allegations.
SINK OR SWIM - Danielle Fishel says she was almost fired at 12 years old after her first day of ‘Boy Meets World.’
TONE DEAF STAR - Kristen Bell slammed for 'tone-deaf' anniversary post to husband Dax Shepard.
NOT STARSTRUCK - Tim Curry admits he was ‘dreading’ working with ‘Legend’ co-star Tom Cruise.
LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA