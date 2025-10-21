Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Rachael Ray escapes NYC, Keith Urban's awkward moment with fan named Nicole

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Rachael Ray shuns NYC chaos for peaceful Italian countryside paradise

- Keith Urban has awkward moment with fan named Nicole at Nashville concert

- Keanu Reeves' Hollywood manager tried to change his name during his early acting career

NO WAY BACK - Prince William forces Prince Andrew out to save the monarchy from being 'overshadowed by sleaze': expert.

FAKING THE SPLIT - Cheryl Hines refused RFK Jr's offer to fake separation during heated presidential campaign.

FINAL DESCENT - Country music hitmaker Brett James' final radio transmission before fatal plane crash revealed in new report.

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS - Josh Duggar's cousin recalls haunting words when reality star was confronted with abuse allegations.

SINK OR SWIM - Danielle Fishel says she was almost fired at 12 years old after her first day of ‘Boy Meets World.’

TONE DEAF STAR - Kristen Bell slammed for 'tone-deaf' anniversary post to husband Dax Shepard.

NOT STARSTRUCK - Tim Curry admits he was ‘dreading’ working with ‘Legend’ co-star Tom Cruise.

