Keith Urban has awkward moment with fan named Nicole at Nashville concert

Keith Urban narrowly avoided an awkward situation during an interaction with a fan at his latest concert.

In a fan-recorded video shared on TikTok, the 57-year-old country star can be heard having a conversation with a fan during his concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, Oct.17, as part of his "High and Alive" tour.

"I'm not going to like your name?" Urban can be heard asking the fan. She then responded, "It’s Nicole."

After hearing her name, the crowd laughed, as Urban fell backward and lay on the stage for a few seconds. He then got up and sidestepped the apparent reference to Nicole Kidman by asking the fan, "Did you say Nicole Richie?"

Urban then moved on and jumped into the crowd to help the fan announce her pregnancy after hearing that she and her sister had traveled from Greenville, South Carolina, where he had canceled a show at the last minute, to attend his Nashville concert.

The video then panned to the jumbotron, which showed the fan standing next to Urban with a gray onesie which read, "Smallest Keith Urban fan" on the front.

The funny fan moment came one day after Urban canceled his Oct. 16 show in South Carolina due to a mild illness.

"Keith Urban has been advised by his longtime laryngologist Dr. Gaelyn Garrett, from the Vanderbilt Voice Center, to cancel his performance in Greenville, SC tonight at Bon Secours Wellness Arena due to laryngitis which began earlier this week," a statement on the venue's website read. "He has been placed on complete vocal rest and Dr. Garrett is optimistic that he will be back onstage for his Nashville show."

The potentially awkward encounter comes weeks after Kidman filed for divorce from Urban on Sept. 30.

In the divorce filings, Kidman cited "irreconcilable differences" and ongoing "marital difficulties" as the reason for their split.

Kidman and Urban first met in 2005 at an event in Australia and were married a year later in June 2006. During their marriage, they welcomed two daughters: Sunday Rose , 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. They were last seen together in public at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville in June 2025.

Prior to her filing for divorce, Kidman seemingly hinted at a split between her and Urban during an interview with Vogue, which was published on Oct. 8.

"How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?" she said when asked about life in her 50s.