Keanu Reeves' Hollywood manager tried to change his name during his early acting career

Keanu Reeves is getting candid about his "welcome to Hollywood" moment at the start of his career.

In a recent interview on the "New Heights" podcast on Oct. 15, the 61-year-old "John Wick" star discussed his early days in Hollywood and the many stage names he tried before choosing to keep his name.

"I got paid when I was like 16, so I was a professional actor around 16, 17 [years old]," Reeves said. "I was in Toronto, Canada, and then I got a manager who lived in Los Angeles…. At 20 years old, I drove in my car to Los Angeles. Got out of my car and my manager said, ‘We want to change your name.’ So that’s like, a welcome to Hollywood [moment]. I remember I was walking on the beach and I was just like, ‘My name? What if I change my name? What?’"

He then recalled trying to come up with a stage name, originally deciding on Chuck Spadina, combining his middle name, Charles, and the Toronto street he grew up on.

Chuck Spadina didn’t last long. Another name was suggested, the actor said: "Then I was something Templeton." He and his team eventually landed on a new idea.

"So then I became KC Reeves. I was credited as KC Reeves," he said. "And then I couldn’t do it. So then I would be in auditions and they would go, ‘KC Reeves.’ And I wouldn’t even answer. Six months later, I was like, ‘I’m not doing this.’ That’s a Hollywood moment."

Reeves went on to appear in several TV movies throughout 1986 and 1987 before landing a role in the 1988 drama "Dangerous Liaisons." He became a household name as Ted in "Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure" in 1989.

His breakout role in the 1989 movie led to starring roles in "Point Break," "Speed" and "The Matrix" franchise, cementing his status as one of Hollywood's leading men. He is currently starring as a guardian angel in the comedy "Good Fortune."

The actor walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Good Fortune" on Oct. 13, with his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, who recently addressed rumors the two of them had secretly gotten married this year. She addressed the rumors on an Instagram post, featuring a photo of the two of them kissing while visiting Roden Crater, an art installation in Arizona.

"This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement... simply a kiss! (Albeit maybe the moment right before or after it... given the slightly goofy expressions on our faces!)," she wrote in the caption. "We're at Roden Crater, and Keanu and Gard had just finished interviewing James Turrell for Visionaries.

"I'm sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married. Good news is much needed these days, but it's still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here's a bit of real happiness! Real photo by Brian Skope."

Rumors of a wedding started in June 2025 after Grant was seen wearing a ring while walking the red carpet with Reeves at the premiere of "Ballerina."

