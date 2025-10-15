Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Danielle Fishel says she was almost fired at 12 years old after her first day of 'Boy Meets World'

Now competing on 'Dancing with the Stars,' the actress recently honored her mentor William Daniels, who played Mr. Feeny on the show

By Brie Stimson , Larry Fink Fox News
close
Danielle Fishel details almost being fired when she started shooting 'Boy Meets World' Video

Danielle Fishel details almost being fired when she started shooting 'Boy Meets World'

Danielle Fishel spoke about her time on "Boy Meets World" after filming an episode of "Dancing with the Stars."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Danielle Fishel had to learn at a young age what it takes to make it in the cutthroat world of Hollywood. 

The "Boy Meets World" star told Fox News Digital that on her first day on set as a preteen, she was told she would be let go if she didn’t improve. 

"When I got the job at 12, I hadn't worked very much," she explained while standing next to her "Dancing with the Stars" partner, Pasha Pashkov. 

She continued, "I had done mostly commercials and a couple episodes of ‘Full House.’ So, walking onto that set and just trying to navigate all of it, the expectations were very high."

DANIELLE FISHEL SAYS BREAST CANCER DIAGNOSIS MOTIVATED HER 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' JOURNEY

Split of Danielle Fishel now and as a teen on the show

Danielle Fishel said she was nearly fired after her first day on the set of "Boy Meets World." (Getty Images)

The 44-year-old said she "was told on my very first day that if I didn't come back the next day and do it completely differently, that I was going to be fired."

She stayed up until 4 a.m. that night going over her lines with her mother, "and just so badly wanted to impress the producers the next day. And I did, and it turned into a seven-year job."

WATCH: DANIELLE FISHEL DETAILS ALMOST BEING FIRED WHEN SHE STARTED SHOOTING ‘BOY MEETS WORLD’

Danielle Fishel details almost being fired when she started shooting 'Boy Meets World' Video

Fishel played Topanga Lawrence from 1993 until 2000. 

She said while she jokes about it, she knows "Boy Meets World" will be the first sentence of her obituary. 

‘BOY MEETS WORLD’ STAR MAITLAND WARD ALLEGES DANIELLE FISHEL CREATED A ‘VERY TOXIC’ ENVIRONMENT DURING A PODCAST EXCHANGE

Danielle Fishel with Ben Savage and Rider Strong on the Boy Meets World set

Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Ben Savage on the set of "Boy Meets World."  (Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"It is the defining aspect of my career, and Topanga is so close to me as a person, it's almost like I am not sure where she ends and where I begin," she said. 

The actress, who is one of 10 remaining contestants on "Dancing with the Stars," still holds "Boy Meets World" close to her heart. 

For the show’s "Dedication Night" this week, Fishel honored 98-year-old actor William Daniels, who played the ‘90s show’s wise teacher, Mr. Feeny. 

William Daniels and Danielle Fishel in a scene from "Boy Meets World"

William Daniels as Mr. Feeny and Danielle Fishel as Topanga in a 1993 episode of "Boy Meets World." (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Daniels actually joined Fishel on stage as she danced to the show’s theme song, giving her an "A" at the end of her jive. 

Fishel explained that she had first thought of honoring her mother-in-law, who died of cancer, for dedication night, but when she found out the person had to come out and dance with her, she realized Daniels would be perfect. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage on the first season of Boy Meets World

Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage on the first season of "Boy Meets World" in 1993.  (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"That same night I said, ‘Who better than Bill,’ who is, you know, I call him like the patriarch of the show that changed my life, and is the shining example of professionalism that I have modeled my entire career after."

She continued, "When we all started the show and I was 12 and, you know, I didn't know what it meant to be a professional, we would laugh and we would joke, and we would mess up our lines, and we would hold our scripts and we would dance around and we would have a party."

But she said that Daniels always knew his lines, and "rarely needed a script in his hand."

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov dressed and Cory and Topanga on Dancing with the Stars

Danielle Fishel and "Dancing with the Stars" partner Pasha Pashkov dressed as Cory and Topanga from "Boy Meets World" for "Dedication Night."  (Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He knew what he was doing," she explained. "And he very easily could have talked down to us or dismissed us as being those 12-year-olds. And he never did that."

Daniels always treated his young castmates with "respect" and as a "peer," she added. 

She noted that Daniels had already won two Emmys for "St. Elsewhere" when he started on "Boy Meets World." "And yet he was treating 12-year-old me with no experience like his peer. And I don't think he realized as a kid how special that is, but you do as an adult." 

Danielle Fishel with Pasha Pashkov and Alfonso Ribeiro on Dancing with the Stars

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov with "Dancing with the Stars" host Alfonso Ribeiro last month.  (Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have thought about him on every set I've been on, both as an actor and as a director since the day I met him," she added. 

Trending

Close modal

Continue