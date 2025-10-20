Country music hitmaker Brett James' final radio transmission before fatal plane crash revealed in new report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New details have emerged surrounding the tragic plane crash that killed country music songwriter Brett James, the man behind Carrie Underwood's hit "Jesus, Take the Wheel."

According to a new report released by The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and obtained by People magazine, James departed from John C. Tune Airport (JCA) in Nashville, heading for Macon County Airport (MCA) in Franklin, North Carolina, before the fatal crash on Sept. 18. There were three passengers total, including James, his wife Melody Carole, 59, and her daughter Meryl Wilson, 28. There were no survivors.

Per the report, at around 2:48 p.m. local time, James approached MCA to land, reporting that he was at 6,800 feet and "intended to perform a 360° turn to land" on the runway.

Air traffic control received no further transmissions from James after that, according to the report.

The plane reportedly began "a descending left turn from 6,300 ft" and made a full turn before approaching the runway at 3,300 feet.

"Surveillance video showed the airplane flying over the runway before initiating a descending left turn. The airplane continued descending in the left turn before entering a tightening spiral and impacting the ground," the NTSB said in the report. The plane was "rocking from side-to-side" and eventually began "rolling inverted and descending behind a tree line," the report stated, per People.

No signs of engine failure were found in NTSB's investigation. The aircraft was recovered and is undergoing further examination.

A representative for the NTSB did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Just months before his untimely death, James shared a heartfelt moment with his loved ones. On June 16, he was all smiles as he posted a family photo.

"Such an amazing Father’s Day!!" James captioned the Instagram post.

Several days before his post, the country songwriter shared a selfie of himself and his wife Melody on the beach.

"So much fun with my love in the Bahamas," he captioned the photo.

The plane crash occurred just days after James’ stepdaughter, Meryl, celebrated her 28th birthday.

James’ illustrious career spanned decades, and he became one of the most successful and beloved songwriters in Nashville.

He worked on more than 500 songs recorded by artists like Faith Hill , Kelly Clarkson, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Meghan Trainor.

In 2020, James was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

