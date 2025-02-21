Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Meghan Markle faces brand scrutiny, Nicolas Cage sued by ex

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

-Meghan Markle accused of copying Spanish coat of arms in ‘comedy of errors’ rebrand

-Nicolas Cage's ex sues him over their son Weston’s alleged assault, accuses star of enabling his behavior

-'Wild Things' star Denise Richards' children aren't bothered by her OnlyFans account

WALK THE PLANK - Sharon Osbourne admits the 'biggest mistake' she made with husband Ozzy.

FAMILY TIES - 'Andy Griffith Show' actor shares surprising connection to famous co-star.

‘UPPER HAND’ - New accusers in Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal drama can ‘make or break’ the case, expert says.

BRAVE NEW WORLD - Harrison Ford dismisses AI's power to 'steal my soul.'

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE - Dolly Parton urges the Indiana governor not to axe funding for a children’s initiative.

IT'S 'NORMAL' - Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria slams 'fake' Spanish accent accusations.

SIGNED, SEALED, ARRESTED - Hallmark star arrested for battery over bar incident.

