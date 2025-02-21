Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Meghan Markle faces brand scrutiny, Nicolas Cage sued by ex

Expand / Collapse search
Denise Richards’ kids don’t mind their mom’s OnlyFans page, Sharon Osbourne’s ‘biggest mistake’

meghan markle, nicolas cage

Meghan Markle was accused of copying a Spanish coat of arms with her As Ever logo; Nicholas Cage's ex has sued him over their son's alleged assault. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images/ Photo by Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

-Meghan Markle accused of copying Spanish coat of arms in ‘comedy of errors’ rebrand

-Nicolas Cage's ex sues him over their son Weston’s alleged assault, accuses star of enabling his behavior

-'Wild Things' star Denise Richards' children aren't bothered by her OnlyFans account

A photo of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne admits she regrets once shutting down an opportunity for her husband, Ozzy. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

WALK THE PLANK - Sharon Osbourne admits the 'biggest mistake' she made with husband Ozzy. 

FAMILY TIES - 'Andy Griffith Show' actor shares surprising connection to famous co-star. 

Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively

"It Ends With Us" stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are entangled in a heated legal battle. (Getty Images)

‘UPPER HAND’ - New accusers in Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal drama can ‘make or break’ the case, expert says.

BRAVE NEW WORLD - Harrison Ford dismisses AI's power to 'steal my soul.'

Dolly Parton urges the Indiana governor not to cut funding for her Imagination Library initiative, which benefits children.

Dolly Parton urges the Indiana governor not to cut funding for her Imagination Library initiative, which benefits children. (Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE - Dolly Parton urges the Indiana governor not to axe funding for a children’s initiative.

IT'S 'NORMAL' - Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria slams 'fake' Spanish accent accusations. 

SIGNED, SEALED, ARRESTED - Hallmark star arrested for battery over bar incident. 

Trending