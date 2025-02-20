'Wild Things' star Denise Richards' children aren't bothered by her OnlyFans account

"Wild Things" star Denise Richards' daughters Sami and Lola Sheen are sharing their opinions about their mother's OnlyFans account.

The 54-year-old actress launched her OnlyFans page in June 2022, 10 days after Sami, 20, debuted her own account on the subscription-based social media platform, which is primarily known for adult content.

During a new interview with People magazine, Sami and Lola explained how they felt about Richards' business venture.

"I wish she’d waited a bit because she started it right after me, but it doesn’t bother me," Sami said while Lola, 19, added, "Whatever makes her happy."

The "Starship Troopers" actress shares Sami and Lola with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, 59. She is also mother to daughter Eloise, 13, whom she adopted as an infant.

Richards told People that she was inspired to start her OnlyFans account after watching Sami, who was then 18, face online criticism for joining the platform.

"At first, I didn’t understand what OnlyFans was," Richards admitted. "When I saw that she was getting backlash for owning her sexuality and doing what she wanted to do, it upset me as a mom and also as a woman in business."

Richards was particularly unsettled by the controversy around Sami's decision since the actress herself had appeared in racy roles earlier in her career, including starring in the 1998 erotic thriller "Wild Things" and had also participated in risqué photoshoots.

"Whatever makes her happy." — Denise Richards' daughter Lola Sheen

In December 2004, five months after welcoming Sami, Richards was featured on the cover of Playboy magazine and posed nude in a spread inside the magazine.

"Then to be perceived as a sex symbol, people can have an opinion about that," Richards told People. "[So] it bothered me that Sami was getting backlash for owning her own sexuality and her being a woman and doing what she wanted to do."

Richards pointed out that her OnlyFans account is "quite lucrative" and joked, "I’m grateful if someone wants to see my boobies."

After launching her OnlyFans, Richards tapped her husband, Aaron Phypers, to help her create content for her page. She has previously said that Phypers, whom she married in September 2018, shoots "a lot" of her photos, and she values his creative input.

While speaking with People, Phypers explained why he decided to help his wife with her side business.

"Because I'm a guy, I know what the perspective would be," he said. "I shot it more like a high-fashion Vogue…. So not crazy but sexy. I thought I took some nice shots."

Sami told the outlet that the opportunity to earn more income motivated her to start her OnlyFans page after she turned 18.

"I really wanted to get an apartment, and I knew that working at the candy shop I was working at wasn't going to cut it," she recalled. "So I went to the next best thing and made an OnlyFans."

"It opened so many doors for me," Sami continued. "And I've met really cool people doing it, and it's been really rewarding being my own boss and making my own hours and being able to do the things I've always wanted to do."

Sami explained that she has a "pretty structured routine now" when it comes to creating content for her page.

"It is just adding in different outfits or if my subscribers request specific things or I'll talk to other girls or watch videos to get different ideas," she said.

Though both Richards and Sami are proud of their OnlyFans accounts, the mother-daughter duo asserted that they have never visited each other's pages.

"No, that would be weird," Sami told People.

"Yes, we draw a line there," Richards added.

Richards and her family will soon be featured in the new Bravo reality show "Denise Richards and Her Wild Things," which premieres March 4.

