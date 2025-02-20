Nicolas Cage's ex sues him over their son Weston's alleged assault, accuses star of enabling his behavior

Nicolas Cage’s ex, Christina Fulton, is suing the Hollywood actor and their 34-year-old son after the latter allegedly assaulted her.

In the lawsuit, Fulton, 57, accuses Cage, 61, of ignoring their son Weston Coppola Cage’s mental health concerns, according to documents obtained by People magazine. She also claims Cage "enabled" their son's alleged behavior.



"Weston has a long history of mental and psychological disorder and a history of committing violent assault and battery and harming numerous individuals," the lawsuit states, according to the outlet.

"Nicolas has been aware of Weston's history and nevertheless failed to take action to prevent Weston from committing acts of violence and harming others."

Fulton claims that Cage had supported their son by bailing him out of jail multiple times and drinking alcohol with Weston "despite knowing his substance abuse history."

She additionally accuses Cage of not seeking the "necessary psychiatric" help that their son needs, as she called Weston's lifestyle "reckless."

"The allegations by Christina Fulton against Nicolas Cage are absurd and frivolous. Weston Coppola is a 34-year-old man," Cage’s lawyers shared with Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Mr. Cage does not control Weston's behavior in any manner and is not responsible for Weston's alleged assault of his mother."

Reps for Fulton and Weston did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On April 28, 2024, Weston and his mother got into an argument at Fulton's Los Angeles home, People reported. The argument allegedly became physical.

The outlet reported at the time that law enforcement officials said that Weston "punched two victims multiple times." The alleged incident led to injuries. The case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on May 10, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon were filed against Weston.

In July, Weston was arrested on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon after turning himself in on a warrant issued earlier that year.

Fox News Digital confirmed from a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson that Weston walked into the 77th precinct during the early hours of July 10. He was released on bond at the time.

Weston was booked at 7:57 a.m. and was released a few hours later at 9:50 a.m. on a $150,000 bond.

Fox News Digital confirmed at the time that "Weston's warrant stems from a police report that was completed for battery during an incident on April 28th."

On July 11, Fulton claimed she was "brutally assaulted" by Weston and said that "it is imperative" that her son "receives the help he desperately needs."

Cage shares his oldest son, Weston, with his ex, Fulton; his middle son, Kal-El, with his third wife, Alice Kim; and his daughter, August, with his fifth wife, Riko Shibata.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.