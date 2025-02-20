Hallmark star Eric Mabius arrested for battery in Florida after he allegedly ‘knocked’ women to ground at bar

Eric Mabius was arrested early Thursday morning in Yulee, Florida, for simple battery, according to an arrest record obtained by Fox News Digital.

The Hallmark actor, who appeared to have a black eye in his mug shot, allegedly "knocked" two women to the ground inside a Nassau County bar during an altercation around 2 a.m. local time.

He faces two misdemeanor charges for battery and resisting arrest without violence.

HUGH GRANT JOKES ABOUT 1995 LEWD CONDUCT ARREST, SAYS HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD IS A ‘LUCKY PLACE’

Mabius allegedly "knocked" an intoxicated woman, who was bothering people in a Florida bar, and a woman she was allegedly harassing, to the ground, according to a statement from the arresting officer with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Department.

"The victim said this only took a few seconds but while she was on the ground Eric got on top of her and was pulling her hair ripping a handful of her hair from her scalp," the arresting officer continued. "The victim then stated that this is when multiple people at the bar was able to pull both arrestees’ off of her."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The intoxicated woman was also arrested, according to the arrest record.

Mabius became "more belligerent" once officers brought him outside of the bar, "not following simple commands to just sit on the bench," the arresting officer continued, adding, "at one point in time Eric tried to stand up and walk behind me while I was trying to finish investigating the incident. Several deputies had to escort him back to the bench and placed him under arrest for resisting without violence."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A witness who claimed he had been spit on by the intoxicated woman, told officers that "Eric, slung both girls to the ground and so he grabbed Eric off the girls" as police were arriving at the scene.

The witness said he didn’t want to press charges for being spit on, but the woman who was allegedly thrown to the ground did wish to press charges against both Mabius and the intoxicated woman, and they were each arrested for simple battery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actor starred in Hallmark’s "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" series, and he played Daniel Meade on "Ugly Betty" from 2006 until 2010.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Hallmark and reps for Mabius for comment.