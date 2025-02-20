Sharon Osbourne confesses 'biggest mistake' she ever made with husband Ozzy

Sharon Osbourne once shut down an opportunity for her husband, Ozzy, and admits she regrets her decision.

Ozzy, 76, was offered an audition for "Pirates of the Caribbean," and Sharon, 72, argued it wasn’t a good role for her husband.

"Do you want to know the biggest mistake I ever made with Ozzy?" Sharon asked host Billy Corgan on his "The Magnificent Others" podcast.

OZZY OSBOURNE SAYS, ‘I CAN’T WALK … BUT I’M STILL ALIVE,’ AHEAD OF FINAL BLACK SABBATH PERFORMANCE

"He got offered to go and read for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’… I’ve never said this to anyone, and I said no."

"Now wouldn’t he have been perfect?" Sharon added.

The podcast host replied, "He would have been perfect! Maybe it’s not too late, but God bless."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Because when Johnny [Depp] wanted Keith [Richards] to be a pirate, you remember?" Sharon said, as she referred to the Rolling Stones’ lead guitarist. Richards was featured in "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End" and "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" as Captain Teague.

Ozzy has made other appearances on the silver screen, as he took on roles in "Austin Powers in Goldmember," "Little Nicky" and more.

OZZY OSBOURNE REUNITING WITH BLACK SABBATH FOR FINAL SHOW

Sharon’s candid confession comes after the rocker recently admitted he was having difficulty walking due to his ongoing health issues.

"I go on about the way I can’t walk, and I can’t do this… but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I’m still alive," he said on the Jan. 29 episode of his Sirius XM show, "Ozzy Speaks."

Ozzy continued, "I may be moaning about how I can’t walk, but I look down the road and there’s people that didn’t do half as much as me, and they didn’t make it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"There’s so many friends and acquaintances that have gone."

He added that, "I have to balance myself" when he gets out of bed. "I’m not dead, still actively doing things."

Ozzy is due to perform one final show with Black Sabbath’s original lineup in July in Birmingham, England.

"It’s my time to go back to the beginning, time for me to give back to the place where I was born," Ozzy previously said in a statement. "How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham forever."

The Black Sabbath lead vocalist was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2003.

In 2023, Osbourne announced he was retiring from touring, explaining he was no longer "physically capable" of traveling as much as his tour schedule demanded.