Harrison Ford shuts down AI fears, dismisses technology's power to 'steal my soul'

Harrison Ford isn’t impressed by or afraid of artificial intelligence.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, the "Captain America: Brave New World" star was asked if he was planning on securing control of his likeness from studios, and he brushed off the concern.

"You don’t need artificial intelligence to steal my soul. You can already do it for nickels and dimes with good ideas and talent," he told the outlet.

Ford was referring to the 2024 video game "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle," with actor Troy Baker, who provided the voice and motion-capture performance for the character.

"He did a brilliant job, and it didn’t take AI to do it," Ford said.

"Harrison Ford seems to have a very healthy attitude with respect to the use of artificial intelligence," Rob Rosenberg, Founder and Principal of Telluride Legal Strategies, told Fox News Digital. "He recognizes that many of the characters he has portrayed are timeless and will live on past his lifetime."

However, the 82-year-old doesn’t plan on stopping work anytime soon.

"My plan is to keep working behind that face till I don’t care what happens anymore. I’m selling that piece by piece while I’m alive," he said, adding, "I’ve been compensated. You don’t need to worry about me."

As AI expert Marva Bailer explained of Ford's career, which includes iconic characters like Indiana Jones and Han Solo from the "Star Wars" franchise, and an Oscar nomination for "Witness," it is "defined by a distinctive voice and an unwavering commitment to quality. Ford values the artistry of performance over commercial considerations, emphasizing the impact of storytelling and giving back through both time and resources. His legacy is in the roles he’s played and the standard he has set for those who follow."

"Besides, he’d rather imagine new generations of great actors on the horizon, not digital Harrison Ford replicants," she added.

Ford is indeed supportive of the next generation of actors following in his wake.

"There won’t be any need for me. There’s somebody behind me. Doing what I did," the "Star Wars" star said. "And that’s the attraction. It’s what’s coming."

Some actors, like Ben Affleck, are aligned with Ford, feeling AI cannot replicate humanity creatively, but will instead function as a tool.

At CNBC's Delivering Alpha 2024 last November, the "Argo" star told the audience, "Movies will be one of the last things, if everything gets replaced, to be replaced by AI."

He continued, "What AI is going to do is going to disintermediate the laborious, less creative and more costly aspects of filmmaking that will allow costs to be brought down, that will lower the barrier for entry, that will allow more voices to be heard, that will make it easier for the people that want to make ‘Good Will Huntings’ to go out and make it."

Other actors have been more afraid of the technology.

Nicolas Cage has stated in multiple interviews that he is no fan of AI.

In an interview promoting his movie "Longlegs" last fall, Cage explained he was getting a scan done for a different project, and the prospect left him worried.

"They’re just going to steal my body and do whatever they want with it via digital AI. … God, I hope not AI. I’m terrified of that. I’ve been very vocal about it," he said during the interview with the New Yorker.

"And it makes me wonder, you know, where will the truth of the artists end up? Is it going to be replaced? Is it going to be transmogrified? Where’s the heartbeat going to be?" he continued.

Cage added, "I mean, what are you going to do with my body and my face when I’m dead? I don’t want you to do anything with it."