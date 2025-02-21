Dolly Parton urges Indiana governor not to cut funds for initiative benefiting children

Dolly Parton is calling on Indiana Governor Mike Braun to reconsider nixing her charitable Imagination Library initiative, which benefits young children.

"We are hopeful that Governor Braun and the Indiana Legislature will continue this vital investment by restoring the state’s funding match for local Imagination Library programs," the Dollywood Foundation’s Vice Chair and President Jeff Conyers shared in a statement, according to Rolling Stone.

"The beauty of the Imagination Library is that it unites us all — regardless of politics — because every child deserves the chance to dream big and succeed."

The statement added, "Indiana’s leaders have the opportunity right now, during this legislative session, to reaffirm their commitment to our Imagination Library partnership and the future of the state’s youngest children."

"We are currently seeking to work closely with key decision-makers to ensure that every child in Indiana, no matter where they live, can continue to receive the gift of books each month — free to their families and full of possibility," the statement concluded.

The country music star’s Imagination Library is "dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books free of charge to children from birth to age five," according to Parton’s website.

The charitable initiative shares funding by Parton and local community partners in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and the Republic of Ireland.

While it’s unclear why the funding for the program was cut from the proposed budget, Rep. Maureen Bauer previously said she hoped to add the funding back into it. She added that the initial budget was based on the priorities of Indiana’s new Gov. Braun.

"It was a disservice to remove it (funding)," Bauer told the South Bend Tribune.

Representatives for Parton and Gov. Braun did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Parton launched her Imagination Library program in 1995. The charitable initiative was inspired by her father’s inability to read. Today, her program spans five countries and gifts millions of free books each month to children around the world.

"Dolly’s vision was to foster a love of reading among her country’s preschool children and their families by providing them with the gift of a specially selected book each month," her site stated.