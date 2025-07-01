Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: LeAnn Rimes' teeth fall out during concert, Jana Kramer's career regrets

Paul Simon canceled performances so he could undergo surgery. Charlize Theron took a dig at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding at a charity event.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
A split image of LeAnn Rimes and Jana Kramer

LeAnn Rimes said that her teeth fell out during a recent concert. Jana Kramer admitted that she's taken jobs she'd rather not have done to take care of her children. (Getty Images)

TOP 3:

- LeAnn Rimes' teeth fall out mid-concert during performance in Washington

- Jana Kramer has taken jobs that challenged her 'moral compass' to pay for child support

- Paul Simon cancels concerts, set to undergo 'minor' surgery

Charlize Theron wears black coat on red carpet.

Charlize Theron spoke about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding at her charity event. (Unique Nicole / AFP)

BILLIONAIRE BACKLASH - Charlize Theron takes dig at Bezos wedding while Mia Farrow celebrates his charitable ex-wife.

BILLIONAIRE BLISS - Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos pack on PDA ahead of star-studded wedding celebration.

COURTROOM DRAMA - Diddy jury setback could indicate a 'stealth juror,' might signal major advantage for defense: expert.

A sketch of P. Diddy making a hand gesture at his trial.

A sketch portrays Sean "Diddy" Combs in federal court during his trial in New York City, New York, U.S., June 26, 2025. (Jane Rosenberg)

BATTLING BROTHERS - Prince Harry's resentment grows as Prince William maintains frosty silence: expert.

ROSIE'S BACKLASH - Rosie O'Donnell unleashes scathing criticism of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's 'gross excess' wedding.

rosie odonnell jeff and lauren bezos

Rosie O'Donnell slammed Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Italian wedding. (Getty Images)

LUXURY LOVE - Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez's relationship timeline ahead of lavish Venice wedding.

LEGAL HEAT - Diddy 'might be cooked' on key sex crime as jury prepares to deliberate, expert says.

Trending