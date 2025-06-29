Charlize Theron takes dig at Bezos wedding while Mia Farrow celebrates his charitable ex-wife

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos became husband and wife over the weekend with a host of celebrity friends witnessing their vows in Venice, Italy.

The Amazon billionaire and former journalist tied the knot in grand fashion, hosting a whirlwind three-day affair complete with a lavish welcome party, wedding and black-tie ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

While the newlyweds celebrated overseas with their friends and family, Hollywood stars at home hit back at the nuptials in subtle – and not-so-subtle – ways.

Charlize Theron took aim at the Bezos event on Saturday while hosting the fifth annual Block Party for her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project on the Universal Studios backlot.

Before diving into immigration policy issues, the Oscar-winner slammed the Bezos bash and its attendees.

"I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding," Theron told the crowd, per The Hollywood Reporter. "But that’s OK because they suck, and we’re cool."

Mia Farrow shared an image of Jeff's ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, on Jeff's wedding day, and praised the billionaire for her charitable efforts.

"How awesome is MacKenzie Scott! (Jeff Bezos first wife & mother of his 4 children)," Farrow captioned a post featuring Scott.

"As of mid-December 2024, she had given a total of $19.3 billion to over 1600 charitable organizations."

More than 20,000 people "liked" Farrow's post, including a handful of high-profile stars.

"Truly incredible," Olivia Munn wrote.

Rosanna Arquette commented, "She's a force of humanity and good."

Scott, 55, and Jeff, 61, met in 1992 as coworkers and married one year later. The couple announced their separation in January 2019 after 25 years of marriage.

"If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again," they wrote in a Jan. 9, 2019, post on X (then Twitter). "We've had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures."

Jeff didn't have a prenup with Scott , and the separation left her with a 4% stake in the online shopping giant, or around $36 billion at the time. The former couple have four children together.

When the marriage ended, they shared transparent posts about their settlement online.

"Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to next phase as co-parents and friends," Scott wrote.

"Happy to be giving him all of my interests in the Washington Post, Blue Origin, and 75 [percent] of our Amazon stock plus voting control of my shares to support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies. Excited about my own plans. Grateful for the past as I look forward to what comes next."

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos were married Friday, June 27, on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore with a number of celebrities invited to attend their black-tie ceremony.

Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Tom Brady and Sydney Sweeney were just a few of the A-listers in town for the Amazon founder's wedding.