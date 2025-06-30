Rosie O'Donnell unleashes scathing criticism of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's 'gross excess' wedding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rosie O'Donnell is sharing her two cents when it comes to Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' lavish, three-day Italian wedding.

On Monday, O'Donnell took to Instagram and shared side-by-side photos of Sánchez with "then and now" printed at the bottom.

"The BEZOS wedding. It turned my stomach seeing all these billionaires gathering in the gross excess of it all, the show of it. Is Oprah friends with Jeff [Bezos]. Really - how is that possible. He treats his employees with disdain. By any metric he is not a nice man," O'Donnell's caption began.

She continued by attacking Sánchez's appearance and praising Bezos' ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott.

"And his fake fem bot wife. Who looks like that? Why would he choose her? After the salt of the earth MacKenzie. Sold his soul is what it looks like from here. The devil is smiling at all his conquests," she concluded.

O'Donnell shared that she continued her commentary about Bezos' wedding on her Substack account.

On her Substack account, O'Donnell wrote, "Bezos was raised by a single mother. He knows exactly what he does. So do all of his guests. Posing for photos forgetting themselves. In their designer outfits. Ready for a ‘Vogue’ cover. A spot on ET. More worthless performative nonsense."

She mentioned the Trump administration and how citizens have "become numb to gross excess. We have learned to tolerate it."

"Celebrity worship. Devoid of humanity... As we worship the ones hurting us. Numbly asking for nothing. In an American stupor. Of [our] own making," O'Donnell continued.

Representatives for the newlyweds did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The couple were married Friday, June 27, on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore with A-list stars packing the guest list.

Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Tom Brady and Sydney Sweeney were just a few of the stars in town for the Amazon founder's wedding.

O'Donnell isn't the only celebrity who has taken aim at the Bezos-Sanchez wedding.

Charlize Theron voiced her thoughts on Saturday while hosting the fifth annual Block Party for her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project on the Universal Studios backlot.

Before diving into immigration policy issues, the Oscar-winner slammed the Bezos bash and its attendees.

"I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding," Theron told the crowd, per The Hollywood Reporter . "But that’s OK because they suck, and we’re cool."