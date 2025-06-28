Expand / Collapse search
Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos pack on PDA ahead of star-studded wedding celebration

Kylie Jenner, Oprah Winfrey among high-profile attendees spotted in glamorous attire for the third day of festivities

By Janelle Ash , Ashley Hume Fox News
Jeff Bezos exits hotel in Venice ahead of wedding to Lauren Sánchez Video

Jeff Bezos exits hotel in Venice ahead of wedding to Lauren Sánchez

Billionaire Jeff Bezos left the Aman Hotel in Venice, Italy for San Giorgio Maggiore Island, where his wedding to Lauren Sánchez will be hosted.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos were spotted sharing a kiss before leaving their hotel for a celebration after their lavish nuptials in Venice, Italy. 

The billionaire and the former journalist were photographed beaming at each other before embracing on Saturday.

Lauren wore a strapless pale pink chiffon gown with silver embroidery along with dangling diamond earrings while Jeff sported a black suit. 

JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SÁNCHEZ CELEBRITY WEDDING GUESTS TAKE VENICE BY STORM

Jeff Bezos and spouse Lauren Sanchez Bezos kiss as they leave their hotel on the third day of their wedding festivities in Venice, Italy.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos shared a passionate kiss one day after tying the knot in Venice, Italy.  (MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

lauren sanchez and jeff bezos smile at each other while embracing after venice wedding

The pair were spotted heading to a celebration on the third day of their wedding festivities.  (MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Several of the couple's celebrity guests were also seen in glamorous attire while heading out for the third day of the wedding festivities.

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey donned a high-necked brown satin pantsuit with feathered cuffs while exiting a hotel with her friend, TV host Gayle King, who was clad in a floral cape over a cream-colored satin dress.

The two carried handheld fans and Winfrey waved at onlookers as they made their way down the stairs.

oprah winfrey and gayle king carry fans as they head to a party after jeff bezos and lauren sanchez's wedding

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King were among the celebrities who joined in the festivities.  (STEFANO RELLANDIN/AFP via Getty Images)

oprah winfrey waves as she and gayle king head to a party after jeff bezos and lauren sanchez's wedding

The two were spotted walking down the stairs of their hotel while on their way to the post-wedding party.  ( STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner was spotted in a white fringe crop top with a matching long skirt while riding in a water taxi with her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner. Kris wore a black and white patterned coat with black feathered trim while Kendall sported a royal blue velvet and chiffon hooded minidress. 

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Brooks Nader showed off her curves in a black off-the-shoulder bodysuit with a lace overlay as she was helped into a water taxi.

kylie jenner hold a glass of rose while riding a water taxi with kris jenner and kendall jenner

Kylie, Kendall and Kris Jenner were pictured riding a water taxi.  ( STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

kylie jenner sips a glass of rose with leaving the gritti hotel with kris jenner and kendall jenner on the way to a party after jeff bezos and lauren sanchez's wedding

The trio donned glamorous attire for the celebration.  ( STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

brooks nader is helped into water taxi on the way to jeff bezos and lauren sanchez's wedding party.

Model Brooks Nader was seen being helped into a water taxi ahead of the party.  (STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, the new Mr. and Mrs. Bezos were seen out and about after saying, "I do" on Friday.

Lauren and Jeff were pictured arriving at Harry's Bar in Venice, Italy. The couple smiled and waved at the masses as they were escorted by bodyguards.

In some photos, Lauren could be seen sporting a wedding ring, sans her striking engagement ring.

Jeff and Lauren Bezos

Jeff and Lauren were spotted the day after their Italian wedding ceremony. (Stefano RellandiniAFP via Getty Images)

Lauren Sanchez wedding band

Lauren showed off her wedding band on Saturday. (Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

Jeff Bezos blows a kiss to the camera as he stands beside Lauren Sanchez

Jeff blows a kiss to the camera as he leaves Harry's Bar with Lauren. (Andrea Pattaro / AFP)

Several other celebrities joined the newlyweds at the venue Saturday. Usher and his wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, were seen arriving at the event, while Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, made their own appearance. A reportedly newly single Orlando Bloom was also in attendance.

Model Karlie Kloss and actress Sydney Sweeney were seen leaving the restaurant as well.

Karlie Kloss and Sydney sweeney walking the streets of Venice

Karlie Kloss and Sydney Sweeney pictured Saturday in Venice. (Andrea Cremascoli/GC Images)

Usher

Usher and his wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, arrived at Harry's Bar a day after the Bezos wedding. (Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images)

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom left Harry's Bar the day after the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. (Andrea Cremascoli/GC Images)

Kris Jenner

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner attend an event at Harry's Bar following the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. (Luigi Iorio/GC Images)

Friday was the couple's big day.

Shortly after tying the knot, Lauren took to Instagram to debut her wedding dress and new name. Her updated Instagram account now reads, "Lauren Sánchez Bezos."

Jeff Bezos waving with Lauren Sanchez

Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos waved to on-lookers with his new wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, in Italy on Saturday. (Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images)

Lauren Sanchez

Lauren Sánchez Bezos arrived at Harry's Bar restaurant a day after her wedding to Jeff Bezos. (Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images)

"06/27/2025," she captioned her post, adding a red heart. She also debuted her wedding gown on the cover of Vogue.

Her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress was a mermaid-style lace gown with sheer long sleeves and a high neckline. She told Vogue in her cover story she felt "like a princess."

She acknowledged that her wedding gown was more conservative than the revealing looks she has worn in the past.

Jeff waving with Lauren Bezos

Jeff and Lauren returned to their hotel after getting lunch in Venice, Italy on Saturday. (Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)

Lauren and Jeff smiling

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos on Saturday, June 28. (Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images)

"It is a departure from what people expect," she said, "from what I expect — but it’s very much me."

Lauren said she was expecting Jeff to be surprised. 

"Yes. I think he will be pleasantly surprised. I think he’s going to be so happy. I mean, it’s so elegant. It’s timeless," she said.

Lauren Sanchez in white mermaid wedding gown with lace sleeves and a veil beside Jeff Bezos in a classic black tuxedo

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos on the day of their wedding in Venice, Italy, June 27, 2025. (laurensanchezbezos via Reuters)

Her two sons, Nikko and Evan, walked her down the aisle, she revealed to Vogue. Her daughter, Ella, was her maid of honor and delivered a reading during the wedding ceremony. All three of her kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, were wearing Dolce & Gabbana for her wedding.

A-list guests arrived in style for the wedding, including Oprah Winfrey and best friend Gayle King. Also seen making their way to the festivities were Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss, along with tech titan Bill Gates and Bezos’ father, Miguel Bezos.

Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King

Gayle King (R) and Oprah Winfrey leave the Gritti Palace Hotel for the Bezos wedding on Friday. (Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images)

Celebrities have been flooding the Italian streets for days prior to the luxurious wedding, one of the year’s most talked-about celebrations. 

On Thursday, celebrities such as Bloom, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, DiCaprio, Kylie Jenner and others boarded water taxis at various luxurious hotels in Venice, Italy, ahead of the couple's extravagant welcome party.

Orlando Bloom arrives at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding festivities.

Actor Orlando Bloom exited his hotel in Venice, Italy on Thursday. (Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)

According to People, the couple hosted a welcome party for their guests in a closed cloister adjacent to the Madonna dell'Orto church Thursday night. 

Guests reportedly arrived in a convoy of about 30 boats. According to the outlet, guests were served pizza cooked onsite by a famous Neapolitan chef. 

Lauren Sanchez heading to wedding festivities.

Lauren Sánchez wore a figure-hugging gold gown with floral embroidery to a pre-wedding event on Thursday. (Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images)

Throughout the day, baskets of white and purple flowers were brought in to decorate the venue, along with a piano, People reported.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon and Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

