LeAnn Rimes' teeth fall out out mid-concert during performance in Washington

LeAnn Rimes took it in stride after experiencing an unfortunate onstage mishap during one of her recent concerts.

The 42-year-old singer suddenly walked off-stage last Saturday while performing at the Skagit Valley Casino & Resort in Bow, Washington. The following day, Rimes shared a candid video on Instagram in which she revealed that her teeth had fallen out when she was singing her 1996 hit "One Way Ticket."

"This is the most epic example of how the show must go on," Rimes began her clip. "Last night, I was onstage in the middle of ‘One Way Ticket’ and I felt something pop in my mouth."

"If you’ve been around, you know that I’ve had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in front, and it fell out in the middle of my song last night," she continued.

Rimes said she struggled a lot growing up in the public eye.

The two-time Grammy Award winner admitted that she "panicked" and ran to the side of the stage where she "popped" her bridge back in before returning to continue her performance.

"I just had to get real with everybody and tell them exactly what was happening, or else I would have had to walk off stage," Rimes explained.

"For the rest of the show… I was literally like this pushing my teeth in, like, every couple of lines," she added as she pressed her thumb on her mouth.

Rimes said she realized that singing some of her songs was particularly difficult due to the challenging syllables in the lyrics.

"Like ‘Can’t Fight the Moonlight,' they completely fell again in my mouth," the singer recalled with a laugh. "It was the most epic experience ever."

"I don’t usually have firsts in my career. That was a first and hopefully a last," she said.

Rimes, who gave a second performance at the same venue on Sunday, jokingly issued a warning to her concert-goers in case she suffered another dental malfunction.

"I hope my teeth stay in tonight," Rimes said. "We shall see. The front row, get ready for something to fly out. Yeah, if you catch them, please return them."

"Just keeping it real," she added. "Like I said, there wasn’t a f------ thing I could do about it except either walk off or just hold my teeth in and sing, so I just ran with it."

Rimes explained that she hoped her confession would comfort other artists if they suffered similar misfortunes in the future.

"In case anybody has an issue on stage ever and feels embarrassed by it, just watch this video again and it'll remind you that the show can go on even in the midst of sheer utter embarrassment," she said. "You just gotta be real with people."

According to Billboard, Rimes has a long history of dental issues and has had 29 surgeries. The outlet reported that the "How Do I Live Without You" hitmaker sued her former dentist for malpractice in 2013, claiming that she suffered from chronic pain and medical complications after getting veneers.