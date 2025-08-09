Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband dead at 48, Dean Cain becomes ICE agent

Victoria and David Beckham keep their spark alive; Sydney Sweeney’s brother makes cheeky jeans joke

Kelly Clarkson husband, Dean Cain

Brandon Blackstock, ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson, died after battling cancer. Dean Cain said that he's becoming an ICE agent to support "vilified" officers. (Getty Images)

 TOP 3:

- Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, dead at 48

- 'Superman' actor Dean Cain becomes ICE agent to support 'vilified' officers enforcing immigration law

- Christie Brinkley admits she and her 27-year-old daughter matched with the exact same men on dating apps

Sailor Brinkley Cook and her mom

Christie Brinkley shared an interesting experience she and daughter Sailor have had on dating apps. (Getty Images)

KEEPING LOVE AFLOAT - Victoria and David Beckham keep their spark alive after 26 years as the family rift lingers. 

'GOD SPEED' - Tom Hanks salutes Jim Lovell after Apollo 13 commander dies at 97. 

‘TITANIC’ LOSS - How Matthew McConaughey's Texas roots sank his chances for the lead role. 

Matthew McConaughey in an orange jacket laughs with a brown cowboy hat on and sunglasses

Matthew McConaughey's refusal to follow director James Cameron's request cost him a role in "Titanic," a new book claims. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

CLOSE CALL - Charlie Sheen's daughter claims she escaped a sex trafficking trap.

CATWALK CASH - Sharon Stone admits her most lucrative gig isn't acting after losing $18M in a post-health scare.

DENIM DRAMA - Sydney Sweeney's brother makes a cheeky 'good jeans' joke following his Air Force promotion.

Sydney Sweeney, Trent Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney's brother jokes about her American Eagle controversy in a post about his military promotion. (Getty Images)

EERIE ELITE HIDEAWAY - Woody Allen compared Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan home to 'Castle Dracula' in a birthday letter, a report says.

