Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband dead at 48, Dean Cain becomes ICE agent

- Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, dead at 48
- 'Superman' actor Dean Cain becomes ICE agent to support 'vilified' officers enforcing immigration law
- Christie Brinkley admits she and her 27-year-old daughter matched with the exact same men on dating apps
KEEPING LOVE AFLOAT - Victoria and David Beckham keep their spark alive after 26 years as the family rift lingers.
'GOD SPEED' - Tom Hanks salutes Jim Lovell after Apollo 13 commander dies at 97.
‘TITANIC’ LOSS - How Matthew McConaughey's Texas roots sank his chances for the lead role.
CLOSE CALL - Charlie Sheen's daughter claims she escaped a sex trafficking trap.
CATWALK CASH - Sharon Stone admits her most lucrative gig isn't acting after losing $18M in a post-health scare.
DENIM DRAMA - Sydney Sweeney's brother makes a cheeky 'good jeans' joke following his Air Force promotion.
EERIE ELITE HIDEAWAY - Woody Allen compared Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan home to 'Castle Dracula' in a birthday letter, a report says.
