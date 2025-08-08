Sydney Sweeney's brother makes cheeky 'good jeans' joke after his Air Force promotion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney and her brother both have "good jeans."

Trent Sweeney, a newly promoted Air Force staff sergeant, played into the denim drama that’s engulfed his famous sister.

This week, the 29-year-old proudly posted about his official promotion to staff sergeant on his Instagram story, complete with a cheeky caption aimed at the controversy.

AMERICAN EAGLE FIRES BACK AT CRITICS AFTER SYDNEY SWEENEY CAMPAIGN SPARKS ONLINE BACKLASH

"It’s them good jeans," he shared with a certificate acknowledging his military promotion.

Trent’s playful nod to the denim controversy drew laughs from supporters amid the outrage, and he posted another photo holding the certificate.

"The family jeans, congrats on the promotion," a comment on his social media post said.

Another fan wrote, "True American genes," while an Instagram comment said, "[S]Sgt with the good jeans."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Meanwhile, Sweeney has scooped up some major attention — again!

The "Euphoria" actress's Baskin-Robbins ad has resurfaced among her fans.

The commercial featured Sweeney happily indulging in colorful ice cream flavors, and she served up nothing but sweet vibes.

SYDNEY SWEENEY’S STEAMY DENIM AD SPARKS COMPARISON TO BROOKE SHIELDS’ CONTROVERSIAL ’80S CLASSIC

Sweeney’s signature scoop included rainbow sorbet in a chocolate-dipped waffle cone with rainbow sprinkles and gummy bear minis. She additionally had a signature drink on the menu — sorbet with lemon lime soda topped with gummy bears.

Fans were quick to respond to her resurfaced commercial for the ice cream company.

"I love Sydney Sweeney and her good jeans and I love Baskin-Robbins ice cream. You’re the best Sydney," one comment on X said.

"Love me some Baskin-Robbins! I will wear my new AE jeans when I purchase my Sydney Sweeney sweets," another comment said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One X user added, "Let’s see who’s gonna get triggered by Sydney Sweeney’s new Baskin-Robbins ad."

Baskin-Robbins released its collaboration with Sweeney in June.

Sweeney's ice cream ad resurfaced after "The White Lotus" star broke the internet last month with an American Eagle Jeans ad.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The commercial sparked backlash after she spoke about genes being "passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color."

"My jeans are blue," she added as the camera closed in on her eyes.

The backlash to Sweeney's campaign faced the brute force of social media, some suggesting it had shades of "eugenics" and "White supremacy."

However, others, including President Donald Trump, have come to the ad’s defense.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves,’" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

American Eagle released a statement on its social media Aug. 1, saying, "’Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

Reps for the Sweeneys and Baskin-Robbins did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.