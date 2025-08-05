Victoria and David Beckham keep spark alive after 26 years as family rift lingers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Victoria and David Beckham are still hot for each other after 26 years of marriage.

The former musician and the soccer star were spotted vacationing on a yacht in Saint-Tropez. Victoria and David were photographed getting cozy aboard the boat as they enjoyed some fun in the sun.

The two met at a soccer game in 1997 after David had spotted the former Spice Girl on TV. The two wed in 1999 and share four children together, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

The two are currently entangled in an ongoing family rift with their son, Brooklyn.

VICTORIA AND DAVID BECKHAM'S FAMILY FRACTURED AS TENSIONS REPORTEDLY MOUNT WITH SON BROOKLYN AND WIFE NICOLA

Speculation of tension within the family surfaced after Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, chose not to attend David's 50th birthday party.

"There are tensions between Brooklyn and [wife] Nicola [Peltz] and the family," a source told People at the time. "The relationship is definitely not beyond repair. They love and are always there for him. They’re just hurt and disappointed that he’s now playing no part in family life."

While it's unclear why the 26-year-old was not in attendance for any of his father's celebrations, rumors of a feud between his wife and Victoria have been swirling since Brooklyn married Nicola in April 2022.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Fans noticed that Nicola had chosen not to share any photos of Brooklyn's family from the wedding on social media, and rumors were further fueled by the fact that she hadn't worn a wedding dress designed by Victoria.

When addressing the feud rumors in August that year, Brooklyn told Variety that everything being written about his mom and Nicola taught him that the media is "always going to try and put people down," but what is important is that "everyone gets along, which is good."

In 2023, Nicola told Cosmopolitan , "I’ve said this so many times: There’s no feud. I don’t know. No one ever wants to write the nice things. It’s really weird, actually, whether it’s my life or someone else’s life or whatever, when you know the truth, and then you read something totally wrong."

However, a source told People magazine that "every time they finally have a happy moment, it all falls apart again."

"They've tried to make peace," the insider told the outlet in May. "Brooklyn feels torn. It’s his family and blood, but he’s always had a complicated relationship with his dad. A lot of their relationship has felt like ‘business.’"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

David and Victoria celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in July.

"Another year, another chapter in our love story," Victoria wrote alongside a photo of the two kissing in a pool. "I'm so proud of the beautiful family and life we've built together. You and our four incredible children complete me. I love you so much @davidbeckham xx Here's to 26 years!! xx."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

The pair met at a soccer match after Victoria showed up to perform as part of the Spice Girls.

"She came to a football match – soccer match – and I said hi from across the room and that was it," he recalled during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." "I thought I'd missed my chance, and then a week later she turned up at another football match."

At the next match, Victoria shared her phone number on a train ticket. David kept the train ticket all these years, and the rest is history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.