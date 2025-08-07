Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, dead at 48

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband and the former stepson of Reba McEntire, has died. He was 48.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a representative for the family told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

On Wednesday, Clarkson announced her plans to postpone additional shows from her Las Vegas residency due to a family emergency.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," the "Since U Been Gone" singer captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father [ex-husband Brandon Blackstock] has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

"I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding," she concluded.

Last month, Clarkson postponed the opening of her residency hours before it was about to begin.

"Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions - The Las Vegas Residency," which was announced in February, was originally scheduled to kick off at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 4. There were 18 performances scheduled through Nov. 15.

In March, the "Because of You" songstress marked a major milestone with her 1,000th episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

That same month, Clarkson was absent for nearly two weeks while a variety of celebrities acted as guest hosts. She returned on March 18 only to have another guest host take her place the following day. She returned for the March 20 episode.

Clarkson’s 1,000th episode came after she'd endured a tumultuous few years, navigating a highly publicized divorce from Blackstock. The divorce was settled in 2022, and Clarkson received primary physical custody of their two children, River and Remington.

The two were married in 2013, but they knew each other previously as Blackstock's father, Narvel Blackstock, owns the music management company that represented Clarkson beginning in 2007. Blackstock was Clarkson's manager from 2017 until their split in 2020.