Tom Hanks salutes Jim Lovell after Apollo 13 commander dies at 97

Tom Hanks is paying tribute to Jim Lovell, the legendary astronaut he portrayed in the film "Apollo 13."

In an emotional tribute posted to Instagram, Hanks remembered Lovell as a true visionary. "There are people who dare, who dream, and who lead others to the places we would not go on our own," the actor wrote. "Jim Lovell, who for a long while had gone farther into space and for longer than any other person of our planet, was that kind of guy."

The Apollo 13 mission commander died on Thursday in Lake Forest, Illinois. He was 97.

FAMED APOLLO 13 MOON MISSION COMMANDER JIM LOVELL DEAD AT 97

Hanks continued, "His many voyages around Earth and on to so-very-close to the moon were not made for riches or celebrity, but because such challenges as those are what fuels the course of being alive — and who better than Jim Lovell to make those voyages."

As he reflected on the timing of Lovell’s death, Hanks added: "On this night of a full moon, he passes on — to the heavens, to the cosmos, to the stars. God speed you, on this next voyage, Jim Lovell."

Lovell was part of a three-man crew in 1970 that safely returned to Earth following an in-space emergency when a critical oxygen tank exploded during the Apollo 13 mission. It was intended to be the third mission to the moon.

Ron Howard, who directed "Apollo 13," also honored Lovell, whose story he helped bring to a new audience in the beloved movie.

Howard shared a heartfelt tribute that featured a carousel of images and clips from the film, as well as side-by-side photos comparing the real-life astronaut with the portrayal by Hanks.

In his post, Howard reflected on Lovell’s illustrious career and the impact he had on both the world and the film, writing, "Simply knowing Jim has been a tremendous honor. His combination of intellect, courage and commitment to duty made him one of the most remarkable individuals I’ve ever met."

Howard emphasized how his presence during the production of "Apollo 13" was monumental. "His support of our movie-making efforts inspired authenticity and elevated our process in so many ways."

He concluded: "Thank you, sir, for your service to our country and to humankind."

Lovell’s family shared a statement on his death on Friday.

"We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved father, USN Captain James A. ‘Jim’ Lovell, a Navy pilot and officer, astronaut, leader, and space explorer."

"We are enormously proud of his amazing life and career accomplishments, highlighted by his legendary leadership in pioneering human space flight," the family statement continued. "But, to all of us, he was Dad, Granddad, and the Leader of our family. Most importantly, he was our Hero. We will miss his unshakeable optimism, his sense of humor, and the way he made each of us feel we could do the impossible. He was truly one of a kind."

