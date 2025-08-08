Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen's daughter Sami claims she was nearly sex trafficked

OnlyFans model shares how two men approached her and friend outside restaurant at midnight

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Sami Sheen’s night out with friends nearly turned into a nightmare.

The 21-year-old daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen claimed in a TikTok this week that she "almost got sex trafficked" while hanging out with friends in a restaurant parking lot late Monday night.

"We didn’t leave until midnight … we were outside taking photos… we were there for five minutes," Sami explained.

Sami Sheen poses in a white linen dress

OnlyFans model Sami Sheen shared a harrowing encounter with two men in a parking lot, as she pulled out pepper spray to escape what she believes was a sex trafficking attempt. (Bravo)

The OnlyFans model continued to share how the situation escalated quickly. 

"Out of nowhere, this man comes up to us asking for money," she said. After telling him that she didn't have any cash, she claimed that he didn’t back off and kept asking if she could send him money through apps like Zelle or Venmo.

Another man appeared — and Sheen said her instincts immediately kicked in.

"The second I saw this man, I had the worst feeling in my stomach … like ‘get the f--- away from him right now,"’ she remarked.

She said that the man started asking if she spoke Spanish and saying other things she couldn’t understand, then reached into his back pocket.

"I reach into my purse and pull out my pepper spray. I opened that b----, and he saw that …he started to pull a card out," Sami alleged.

Without hesitation, she and her friend bolted for her vehicle.

Sami Sheen

Sami Sheen has opened up in the past about her OnlyFans journey. (Sami Sheen/Instagram)

"We immediately book it and get into my car … locked the doors."

Later, she and her friend reviewed photos taken that night. She said she realized then that the man had been watching them the entire time.

"He was just staring at us," she said, as she showed photos of the alleged individual in her TikTok.

Sami’s warning to her followers: trust your gut.

"I’m usually very aware of my surroundings and I did not notice this man," she admitted. "This is your sign to be even more aware…"

Denise Richards and her daughters at "Watch What Happens Live"

(l-r) Sami Sheen, Denise Richards, Lola Sheen. (Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Reps for Sami did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Her fans flooded the comments section, showing support.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards photographed

Sami Sheen is the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

"ALWAYS trust your gut!" one comment read. 

Another person suggested that she should "check your car for a tracker."

"Good for you for trusting your instincts! You are always right! Your pics prove it! Scary!" a fan reacted.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

