'Superman' actor Dean Cain becomes ICE agent to support 'vilified' officers enforcing immigration law

Dean Cain has great respect for ICE agents, so he's decided to become one.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the "Superman" actor explained that his motive to join ICE is the same as when he decided to get involved in law enforcement nearly a decade ago — to protect and serve the American people.

The "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" star is a deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer and encourages other Americans to get involved if they can.

"Our ICE agents, who are amazing men and women, are incredible. And they're black, and they are brown and green and yellow and Japanese and whatever. They're a cross-section of Americans," he told Fox News Digital. "They are doing their job, the job that Congress wrote the laws for them to support and uphold, and they're doing the job of deporting people who are here illegally.

"If you're a legal citizen here in this country, no worries, you're great, but if you're here illegally, you've broken the law to begin with, whatever the circumstances are. You had multiple opportunities to self-deport, and the fact that these men and women who are doing their jobs are getting vilified, I had to stand up with them and for them because I think it takes people standing up to change the culture," Cain said.

Cain said he considers Daniel Penny, the former Marine acquitted of negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely on a New York subway in 2023, and Dan Bongino, United States deputy director of the FBI, to be American heroes.

He was inspired by their stories and decided to film a recruitment video for ICE since it was looking for agents, and he "supports it."

"I know it's controversial, but I support what they're doing. It's controversial because people look at it emotionally as opposed to what the law is and what we're trying to do here. And then they don't look at it critically and think, you know, ‘What does allowing 20 million people into this country illegally do to voting, to our services, our health support services, our social services?’ It destroys it," he said.

"Social Security, Medicaid, it just destroys everything that we have worked for and built in this country for American citizens. As compassionate as we wanna be, we can't take in everybody."

Cain will be sworn in as an "honorary ICE Officer" in the coming month, Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security’s spokesperson, said Thursday. It wasn’t immediately clear what his duties as an honorary officer would entail.

Cain told Fox News Digital he's just happy to be showing his support to the "brave" men and women tackling immigration issues in America.

The actor has his own opinions on how he wants to see the immigration system in America evolve.

"So, first of all, we can expand the number of people who come in. We have a million people who are allowed in every year. We could expand that number and change the criteria," he said.

Cain pointed out that America's current immigration system is full of "weird programs," including a lottery, and praised President Donald Trump's $5 million gold card that streamlines American citizenship as a good option for the country.

"I think merit is a huge part of it. What do you bring to the United States? How do you make this country better? What are you going to bring? What are you going to do? It's like that $5 million gold card or whatever that is that President Trump put through.

"Those people will contribute to everybody, and that does flow to everybody. When that money is here in the United States and those jobs are here in the United States, that flows to everybody. So, I would like to see that open up, that meritocracy open up, and I would like to see a more streamlined process where it doesn't take someone seven years to come over legally," Cain said.

Cain noted that a major point in Trump's presidential campaign was immigration. He ran on deporting illegal immigrants, and Cain is pleased with how his administration has been handling the issue, but he would like to see legislation passed.

"I'm very happy with what's going on in this administration. I'd like to see them fix the immigration situation. That would be great if someone introduced legislation to change our immigration system, to fix it. I would love to see that. I don't see that.

"All I hear is, I see people running away from Congress, getting on a plane so they don't have to vote, screaming at this, screaming at that, but not doing anything. So, I'd like to see some immigration reform take place," Cain said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.