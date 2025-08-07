Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Sharon Stone admits her most lucrative gig isn't acting after losing $18M post-health scare

The Hollywood icon previously revealed that she only made $500,000 on her breakout film 'Basic Instinct'

By Brie Stimson Fox News
close
Sharon Stone’s philosophy to stay positive after near-fatal brain bleed, financial struggles Video

Sharon Stone’s philosophy to stay positive after near-fatal brain bleed, financial struggles

While walking the carpet at the Golden Globe Awards, Sharon Stone told Fox News Digital "you get to choose how you view the world."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite her status as a Hollywood icon, Sharon Stone says modeling still brings in more money than her film roles. 

"I'm still modeling, and I still make more money today modeling than in film," the 67-year-old told Business Insider in a recent interview. "It's still a huge part of my reality."

She added, "I'm still one of the oldest women consistently modeling today. I'm very, very grateful I still get to do it."

SHARON STONE TOOK JOAN COLLINS' ADVICE TO AVOID DOING 2 THINGS AFTER 40 

Sharon Stone wearing white

Despite her status as a Hollywood icon, Sharon Stone says modeling still brings in more money than her film roles.  (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Stone began her career as a successful model before branching out into acting. She's appeared in a number of memorable films, including "Basic Instinct" and Casino," but she told The Hollywood Reporter last year that after she suffered a stroke in 2001, she was taken advantage of financially. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I had $18 million saved because of all my success, but when I got back into my bank account, it was all gone," she revealed. "My refrigerator, my phone — everything was in other people’s names."

At that point, she said, "I had zero money."

Stone explained that she got through that time by deciding "not to hang onto being sick or to any bitterness or anger. If you bite into the seed of bitterness, it never leaves you. But if you hold faith, even if that faith is the size of a mustard seed, you will survive. So, I live for joy now. I live for purpose."

Sharon Stone modeling in a sweater in 1985

Sharon Stone posing for a photo in 1985.  (Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Stone was a relative unknown when she hit superstardom with "Basic Instinct" in 1992, and she's said that she made relatively little from the film. 

"I'm still one of the oldest women consistently modeling today. I'm very, very grateful I still get to do it."

— Sharon Stone

"I put in my contract that I could keep the clothes," she told InStyle in 2022. "People thought I was crazy, but the truth is I wasn’t getting paid much compared to my male co-star. I made $500,000; Michael (Douglas) made $14 million. So keeping my costumes was a really smart thing to do."

Sharon Stone in red dress at Dior event

Sharon Stone at a Christian Dior press conference after she was named the new face of the Christian Dior skincare line "Capture Totale" in 2005.  (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

Stone has also complained that it’s "very expensive to be famous."

SHARON STONE, 66, RECREATES ‘BASIC INSTINCT’ SCENE IN RACY LINGERIE AND HEELS

"You go out to dinner, and there’s 15 people at the table, and who gets the check? You get the $3,000 dinner check every single time," she told InStyle at the time.

Sharon Stone in black cocktail dress at pool imn 1990

Sharon Stone in a promo shot for "Total Recall" in 1990.  (Eric Robert/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Even after "Basic Instinct" premiered in 1992, Stone was living on a public-access street and didn't have any security. She said in 1994, following the infamous O.J. Simpson chase, she was visited by officers who told her she could be in danger. Police were unsure of the situation and were taking extra precautions.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

They ultimately encouraged Stone to find a safer community. "[The police] were like, ‘Find a secure house behind a gate.’" The home she bought, additional security she hired and the management team she employed all amounted to a hefty sum.

Sharon Stone in Casino

Sharon Stone in a scene from "Casino."  (Universal Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Stone also told InStyle that eventually, she'd likely have to downsize.

"Will I make enough money to stay living where I’m living? Probably not. But the kids will leave home and go to college, and I’ll sell my big, fancy house, and I’ll go live like a normal person. I will continue to make a life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending