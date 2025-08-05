Woody Allen compared Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan home to 'Castle Dracula' in birthday letter: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan townhouse was akin to "Castle Dracula," Woody Allen allegedly typed out in an undated letter reportedly sent to the convicted sex offender.

Allen, 89, allegedly gave the note to Epstein in 2016 for his birthday, according to documents obtained by the New York Times.

The "Annie Hall" director praised the late financier for his ability to connect a myriad of "interesting people" at his lavish dinner parties, which Allen claimed he regularly attended with his wife Soon-Yi.

Allen allegedly wrote that he "always" accepted an invitation to an event at Epstein's palatial digs, a seven-story, 21,000-square-foot abode in the heart of New York City.

"Being neighbors, my wife Soon-Yi and I have been invited for dinner many times," Allen allegedly wrote. "Always accept, always interesting. Wide variety of interesting people at every dinner just about. Politicians, scientists, teachers, magicians, comedians, intellectuals, journalists, an entymologist, a concert pianist."

"Anyhow, it's always interesting and the food is sumptuous and abundant. Lots of dishes, plenty of choices, numerous desse[r]ts, well served. I say well served – often it's by some professional houseman and just as often by several young women reminding one of Castle Dracula where Lugosi has three young female vampires who service the place. Add to this that Jeffrey lives in a vast house alone, one can picture him sleeping in damp earth."

Allen described one particularly satisfactory meal, where he and Soon-Yi dined among a "list of accomplished types."

"But back to the food. Dependably a fine dinner but this was not always the case," Allen wrote. "In fact, the first time we came over it was a very different story. We were invited with a list of accomplished types, men and women in journalism, in TV, even royalty. We were ushered up to the living room where everyone sat around prior to dinner being served and chatted. No drinks were served. You could get one if you asked for one. That should have been the first clue."

He continued, "When the meal was put out downstairs it was meager (sic). So meagre (sic) my wife the ones sitting next to her kept mumbling, is this it? Is this all we're getting? After I leave I may have to go to a restaurant. We didn't want to say anything when we came the next time but my wife did say in that tactful way she has, there is going to be more food, isn't there? Under her badgering the situation gradually improved and subsequent dinners offered buckets of Chinese food ordered from a local restaurant and placed on a buffet where one could get in line and help one's self."

"It all seemed odd for a man of substance who entertained many illustrious guests often. Under contined (sic) badgering by my wife arrangements were made for food to be cooked at home and served. She had to explain the order in which things come out. Not the main course and then the appetizer but the other way around.

"In time she bullied him into putting a few flowers in the middle of the table to make it look mildly warm and inviting. This took time and a number of corrections but his meals have been tweaked into some sense of normal, civil, dining. The large phone and computer at his right hand does take some of the relaxed home-cooking atmosphere out of it but but one can't have everything – not at Castle Dracula."

Representatives for Woody Allen did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Allen and Soon-Yi met when Allen was in a relationship with Soon-Yi’s adoptive mother, Mia Farrow. The two began a relationship despite their 35-year age difference. Allen was accused by his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, of sexual abuse. Allen has denied the allegations.

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019, one month after his arrest on federal charges for sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York. He had previously pleaded guilty to prostitution charges as part of a plea deal, and served 13 months in a Palm Beach jail.

His accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking. Maxwell was recently transferred to a lower-security facility, Federal Prison Camp Bryan, in Texas.

FPC Bryan, which is home to roughly 600 female inmates convicted of non-violent crimes, serves as a minimum-security prison that also houses Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Jen Shah.

Her defense team told the Supreme Court Tuesday that it opposes a judge releasing grand jury transcripts in her sex trafficking case after the Trump Department of Justice moved to unseal them.

Maxwell's attorneys wrote in court papers that the unsealing would jeopardize her appeal to the Supreme Court and that their client could not take an "informed position" since the court had declined to let her defense team see the transcripts in advance.

The move by Maxwell, while expected, adds to the obstacles the DOJ must overcome to release grand jury transcripts from Epstein's and Maxwell's cases. The department had requested the material after President Donald Trump called for Attorney General Pam Bondi to do more to assuage public outcry about the DOJ's initial decision last month to withhold any further information about Epstein's case.

Trump, who was among the many high-profile figures in Epstein's social circle, had previously brushed off growing calls from MAGA supporters to unveil more information about Epstein's case after the late financier was accused in 2019 of engaging in sex trafficking and sexual abuse of underage women.

But a renewed public focus on Trump's relationship with Epstein prompted the president to shift his stance and claim that while some of the files were fabricated by Democrats, the DOJ should release what it could.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Oliver contributed to this report.